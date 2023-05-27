Why cycleways are polarising communities

Claire Hutt, the coordinator local business association Our Town Motueka, is incensed.

Hutt, also an elected member of the Motueka Community Board, was left feeling “flabbergasted” once she heard of plans to instal a cycleway down High St, State Highway 60 in Motueka.

So much so, that together with another board member, Terina Graham, they launched a petition calling for a halt to the plans. Over 400 people have signed.

Running along High St south, the cycle lanes would result in the removal of on-road carparking between Wharf Rd and Whakarewa St.

Funding of $8.6 million for the project came from the Government’s Transport Choices, part of its Climate Emergency Response Fund, a pool of $350 million divvied out to “rapidly reallocate existing street space for walking, cycling and public transport”.

Supplied/Nelson Mail Plans to install a cycleway down Motueka's High St have incensed the local business community.

Hutt and Graham weren’t the only ones perturbed by the proposal. On April 28, the Motueka Community Board wrote a letter to the chief executive of Tasman District Council, Janine Dowding, requesting that the High St portion of the project be paused until all affected parties had been informed and had the opportunity to give feedback.

“It's almost not about cycling now, it's almost about the process,” Hutt said. She said there”pretty much wasn’t any” consultation.

The Motueka Community Board letter said it received the impression that “considerable consultation” had taken place. But the feedback they had from the community was that in fact, only 23% of properties had been visited.

Graham and Hutt have been going door to door to talk with businesses. Most, they say, hadn’t had an inking about what was in store. Once they found out, they were less than thrilled.

Supplied/Nelson Mail Some Motueka residents are pushing back against plans to install cycle lanes along the main street. Over 400 people have signed this petition, its creators say.

The removal of parking, Hutt said, meant that many businesses “would have to close down”.

“We’re not against having cycleways,” she said. “We just don’t want them on bloody High St.”

Supplied/Nelson Mail A picture in a letter to High St properties shows what the concept of the cycleways would look like.

Graham said promoting cycling on a state highway was not safe.

“The only thing between you and a logging truck is a 100 millimetre concrete bollard … if your tyre whacks that while you are not paying attention, which way are you going to fall?”

Both women point to a cycleway that snakes around the estuary, that runs parallel to the High St route. Could money not be better spent on paving it? On cutting back flax?

“I’m just saying we don’t agree with High Street south having two cycle lanes going from Toad Hall to McDonald’s taking away all the parking,” Graham said.

Supplied/Nelson Mail The Tasman District Council says the road is too narrow for parking between Monahan St and Whakarewa St, and that parked cars are causing a hazard to trucks, cyclists, pedestrians and mobility scooters.

Other detractors have observed that many of those coming into town live rurally and transport goods in utes and vans, that those attending open homes will have to walk some distance to get to them, that “it’s just not practical to try and force everybody out of cars and onto bikes,” as Graham puts it.

Cycling advocates, like Bicycle Nelson Bays convenor Bevan Woodward, sees the issue differently.

“To those people who are saying ‘not everyone’s going to cycle’, what about giving us choice, and giving people the freedom to have safe cycling, so they can choose how they want to get around, rather than forcing people to hop in a car?”

Supplied/Nelson Mail Many cyclists don’t feel comfortable biking on the road on High St, including to school, town and sports, the council says.

Motueka, he points out, is flat, not overly large, and would be a fantastic city to use bikes to get around in, and could potentially be a tourist drawcard as a cycle friendly destination.

Woodward describes New Zealand’s transport as a “tragedy”, a place where people bought into the dream of “being able to sit in luxury behind the steering wheel”.

The reality of that nowadays though, he said, was we were “trapped in our cars, stuck in congestion, becoming unhealthy and doing terrible things to the planet.”

The owner of one of the businesses that will be affected by the plans told Stuff the loss of parking would be a “huge deal”.

Supplied/Nelson Mail The schools in Motueka are almost all on the western site of High St, which divides the town, the council says. “Many children and parents do not feel safe walking and cycling along and across High St to get to school”.

Council staff confided that the issue was being “hijacked” by misinformation, she said. At one of the meetings she attended to talk about the plans, she witnessed councillors getting shouted at by men “going off”.

She said her experience was that council staff had been “very reasonable” and “good to talk to”, yet she had issues with the “significantly flawed consultation process”. The first she got wind of what was happening was via Facebook.

Herein lies the conundrum for councils who received Transport Options money - time-limited Government funding. Sometimes council projects seem to consult, consult and consult, and produce an alphabet of reports, but little appears to change on the ground.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Cycling advocate Bevan Woodward. (file photo)

Woodward has repeatedly criticised the Nelson City Council for using ‘we have to consult’ as a reason for inaction.

Caught between a rock and hard place, chief executive Dowding alluded to the communication breakdown in a recent council meeting.

“The council put in some project requests [to Transport Choices] and some were approved. What we are very aware of is the need to really clearly communicate from the outset and to consult with communities and those affected in a really carefully staged way, including the timeframes required to do the project, and that is the learning that we are increasingly getting,” Dowding said.

“It is forcing us to consider resets in some places that we have these projects now, and that includes Motueka.”

Supplied/Nelson Mail Current usage of car parks on High St, according to the Tasman District Council.

At a Tasman District Council operations committee council meeting on Thursday, Lower Moutere School principal Chris Bascand described an accident in March. A trio of students were biking to school - the eldest a 12-year-old, a sibling and a neighbour.

Seeing a car approaching a 15kph corner way too fast, the 12-year-old yelled at the other kids to get off the road. It was too late. The car struck the two of the three bicycles, throwing the first bicycle over the bonnet of the car, then into the road, with the school bus coming up behind.

The driver was charged and the kids no longer bike to school.

The principal, accompanied by two children who talked about how worried the road made them feel, pleaded for the speed limit to be reduced.

Lower Moutere is on the outskirts of Motueka, and a semi rural community rather than a township, but the scenario is every parent’s worst nightmare and what inhibits many children from cycling to school.

Council group manager community infrastructure Richard Kirby said while the council had heard the negative feedback from places like Motueka about cycleways, unfortunately, they did not often hear the stories of children like they heard that morning.

“They are the ones that are feeling it, and they are the ones we were wanting to focus on [with] the walking and cycling strategy. The schools are one of the key destinations that we're trying to help,” Kirby told councillors.

“There's a silent majority out there that are wanting these things in place, and we've just got to hold the line and do them as best we can, while at the same time listening to community.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Margriet Maarsingh is passionate about using her bicycle for daily transport in Motueka but she wishes motorists made it a smoother ride. (Video first published in April, 2019)

Listening to the community must sometimes be wearying.

Across the region, parking issues have been a hot topic of contention – in Stoke, where a bus interchange is planned, in Millers Acre, where a cinema complex director objected to a reduction in carparks to make way for a bus terminal.

The Nelson City Council eventually bought a building on an adjacent site that will be “deconstructed” and plans to put parking spaces in its place.

In Pōhara, a store owner said he was in the fight of his life objecting to plans to put a cycleway in front of his shop.

The woes of Pōhara store owner Dave Hix became national news, and attracted 274 comments online, ranging from “NZ wants to stay in the dark ages of petrol, cars and more cars” to councils being on a “virtue signalling crusade to put the use of bicycles ahead of common sense”.

Wellington City Council environment and infrastructure committee chair Tamatha Paul said when they first put the idea out to connect the entire city with the cycleway network, there was a lot of “naysaying”.

Now, they see kids riding to their friends houses, women and children on bikes, and business benefiting. In one year, they have seen an increase of 1750 trips a day taken by bike.

“Evidence internationally shows that cyclists and pedestrians spend more time browsing stores,” Paul said.

“Which makes sense. If you’re driving past the place, you’re not stopping or looking in there.”

However, people are afraid of change, Paul says, and on top of that, the impacts from Covid have made businesses even more fearful.

“I just think it's really worth trying out and seeing what benefits come about through re-allocating road space and sharing that with other road users, rather than every road in every street being dominated by car parking, which is not an efficient use of space,” she said.

“When you re-allocate road space from cars, it makes more space for people to move around.”

Tasman District Council As part of the TDC's Richmond Streets for People programme, this is how the Salisbury Fly Through will look once completed.

In terms of being a town for a rural community, Paul pointed out that many countries around the world had “really good rural cycleway networks”.

If people weren't riding in one particular area, that indicated it was “extremely hostile” to cyclists, and that wasn’t a good measure to say why a cycleway shouldn’t be used in that area.

A significant portion of our emissions nationally came from private vehicle usage, and cycleways were one part of “future low carbon transport infrastructure”.

“The reality is, the future of transport in New Zealand has to be a low carbon one.”

In a letter to Motueka residents and business owners on High St the Tasman District Council said the trade-off for the removal of carparks was “improvements to road safety” and “better transport options for the community”.

Council vehicle counts showed that parking on High St was “not used significantly”, and was “not considered safe” in a number of places.

The 156 carparks from Old Wharf Rd to Whakarewa St had an average use of 6.84%, while the 122 spaces from Toad Hall to Old Wharf Rd had a utilisation average of 13.11%.

In addition, 95% of residents and businesses had off-road parking for two or more vehicles. The council expects that the final design will be ready for construction on June 30.

In the meantime, the council’s philosophy is that they need to “get it right”, says spokesman Chris Choat, while taking in a “whole mix of views”.

“There's obviously been some interesting commentary about what we're doing in the future and the fact that ‘It's part of the World Economic Forum's demand to get to 15 minute cities’. That's one end of the spectrum.

“On the other side, we've got people saying, ‘oh, we should be able to bike anywhere’. We understand there's a balance to be achieved, and key to this is safety and access.”

High St was one small part of the project to network the city, but it seemed to have become the flashpoint – though he pointed out that the council was “not colonising entire provinces”, merely 1.5m of roadway.

Motueka had plenty of parking in the CBD that was readily accessible. But the key thing, he said, was that the council was taking this feedback and treating it very seriously.

“There are some issues there, and we understand that, and we’re working closely with these people to see if we can resolve them”.

Claire Hutt will be closely watching this (parking) space.

“We know we have to do something about emissions,” Hutt said.

“But we also have to be realistic and not just rush in with the digger without thinking it through.”