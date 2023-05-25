Nelson funding for environmental alliance to rise even if neighbours don't match increase

20A piwakawaa tree guard at the Project Mahitahi tree planting programme in the Maitai Valley, one of the Kotahitanga mō te Taiao Alliance projects.

The Kotahitanga mō te Taiao Alliance will get a $20,000 boost in funding for its environmental work, despite some Nelson City councillors worrying they could be propping up neighbouring councils.

The increase was one of a few changes made to the council's annual plan at a meeting on Thursday to debate feedback from submitters, with councillors voting in favour of the proposed 7.2% average rates increase.

The draft plan will now be updated and put before the council in June for final adoption.

Along with funding for the alliance, targetted increases for community groups, and the level of rates increase dominated the discussion about the city’s annual budget.

The Kotahitanga mō te Taiao Alliance is an environmental initiative between eight iwi and six top of the south councils and the Department of Conservation. Its focus is enabling landscape-scale conservation projects with environmental, social, economic and cultural benefits.

Ahead of the meeting, officers had recommended councillors agree to increase the funding for the group from $20,000 to $40,000 only if the increase was matched by neighbouring councils in Tasman and Marlborough.

Instead, councillors agreed to increase the funding with Mayor Nick Smith writing to Marlborough and Tasman District Councils “urging them to resolve likewise”.

While most councillors supported the increase there was disagreement over whether Nelson should be the only council to do so.

Smith said that, given the financial challenges facing the councils, he believed it was “unlikely” the other councils would be able to match the increase.

He was uncomfortable with increasing funding without the commitment from other councils, because he did not want Nelson to be the “soft touch”.

Councillor Trudie Brand was likewise concerned, saying it could set a precedent of Nelson providing funding while other councils didn’t.

“We become the bank for other areas.”

Mayor Nick Smith said the council did "exceptionally well" to keep the rates increase to 7.2%

But Councillor Rachel Sanson said she would be unhappy with an approach that tied Nelson’s contribution to the decisions of other councils.

It would be “cutting off your nose to spite your face”, she said.

“This is another opportunity for us to show leadership, but also for us to urge the other councils to get on board.”

The council also agreed to a 7.2% increase to the Community Investment Fund, and for "organisations supporting the most vulnerable members of the community", at a cost of $44,000.

A 3.5% adjustment for grants to other community groups, organisations and council controlled organisations, costing $183,000, was also approved.

Councillor Mel Courtney said, in an ideal world, all groups would get an increase in line with inflation, but that was not possible in “exceptional times” where everyone was facing a cost of living crisis.

“We all have to cut our cloth accordingly.”

The tough financial times facing many households was a common theme as councillors debated the 7.2% rates increase.

Councillor Tim Skinner said he was “disappointed” by the too high increase and there would need to be tough conversations during the long-term plan development next year.

Councillor Aaron Stallard was also worried about the long-term plan.

It was good the council wouldn’t be adding to households’ inflationary pressures, but council had had to take “many, many measures to limit the rates”, he said.

“Will they result in additional pressures next year? That remains to be seen.”

Smith said the council had done “exceptionally well” to keep the rates increase to 7.2%, particularly given the commitment to “building back, better” after the August weather event.

Cost of living was the “single biggest issue” facing the community, he said.

“We’re doing our best to try and help our community and country manage inflation.”