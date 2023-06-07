South Island patients in need of bariatric surgery may be missing out

Ethnic disparities in access to bariatric surgery need to be addressed, a Nelson surgeon says.

People most in need of bariatric surgery could be missing out, because the criteria for deciding who gets treatment doesn’t take ethnicity into account, a Nelson surgeon says.

Dr Mark Stewart, a Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS) Fellow and bariatric surgeon at Nelson Hospital said a statistical analysis of bariatric surgeries in the South Island showed there was a “disproportionate lack of access for ethnic minorities”.

There were only 73 spots for publicly funded bariatric surgeries for patients in the South Island each year, with a committee deciding who got access to those surgeries, he said.

An analysis of surgeries from July 2015-to April 2022 showed that 995 people met the criteria for surgery – 39.7% of those given a referral.

Of those, 71.2% were New Zealand or other European, 21.5% were Māori, 4.9% were Pasifika and 0.7% were Asian.

While 995 were eligible, a large number did not go on to have the operation, Stewart said.

At first glance, those proportions were in keeping with population demographics.

But, the disparity became clear when you accounted for Pacific and Māori communities having much higher rates of morbid obesity.

Pacific peoples account for 46% of all morbidly obese patients in New Zealand, followed by Māori (26%), NZ/Other European (12%) and Asian (5%).

“The research suggests the ethnic groups who would most benefit from bariatric surgery are not having the procedure at rates consistent with their need.”

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Mele Raass from Otara is 17 years old and is about to undergo bariatric surgery.

The most common types of bariatric surgery sleeve gastrectomy and gastric bypass. The aim is to re-direct gut hormones to reduce appetite.

Stewart, who is on the committee deciding who received surgery, said the committee was applying the criteria it had been given fairly, but the criteria did not include ethnicity, he said.

“Bariatric surgery is a precious resource which is not well funded. Because ethnicity is currently not a factor considered in prioritising bariatric surgery, vulnerable groups are likely missing out.

“We must ensure Pacific peoples and Māori patients, who are more likely to be morbidly obese, can access bariatric surgery.”

That statistical analysis was a first step, but more research was needed to see where equity could be improved, he said.

It made sense to be targeting health services to those in most need of them, he said.

“That’s where the health need is, so we may as well target them with the resources we have.”

It was also necessary to fund more surgery, with morbid obesity often misunderstood in the community.

“It’s not laziness, it’s got a significant genetic component.”

Morbid obesity could lead to other health problems, so bariatric surgery had significant benefits for the health system and taxpayers, he said.

“This is something that’s worth us taking seriously as a country, and worth minimising the stigma around because it’s a health problem.”

Te Whatu Ora group manager - planned care, hospital and specialist services Duncan Bliss said they were working to improve data around access to bariatric surgery.

“Te Waipounamu (Southern) residents tend to have a lower proportion of the population that are likely to be eligible for bariatric surgery than North Island residents. They also have better access to surgery, although the average is well below where we want to get to.”

The largest shortfalls in publicly-funded bariatric surgery were in the North Island, especially Counties Manukau and Waikato.

Access to bariatric surgery for Pacific and Māori patients was being looked at in the northern region, to understand why patients weren’t progressing to surgery, he said.

“This initiative follows on from recommendations in the Planned Care Taskforce – Reset and Restore Plan, to develop a consistent approach in managing bariatric care, develop tools to assess unmet need and promote pro-equity initiatives that focus on improving access for Māori and Pacific.”