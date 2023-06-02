Motueka catchment project to receive $870,000 in funding

Minister of Agriculture Damien O'Connor, right, with members of the Motueka Catchment Collective project that received $870,000 in Government funding, announced in Tapawera on Friday.

A community led collective to help improve the health of the Motueka River catchment has received $870,000 in Government funding over three years.

The Ministry for Primary Industries funding for the Motueka an Catchment Collective Project was announced by the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor in Tapawera on Friday.

The money, which comes from the Government’s Essential Freshwater Fund, will be used to build on the cooperation and initiatives that are already in place, to enable studies and the dissemination of information, and possibly on technological aids like real time water monitoring, O’Connor told Stuff.

Supplied Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor announced the Motueka Catchment Collective Project is to receive $870,000 in government funding over three years. (file photo)

The announcement was attended by around 100 people, including forestry companies, farmers, and horticulturalists. O’Connor said there was no “fingerpointing or accusations” at the Shedwood Hall launch event, rather it was “about making sure that the collective aspirations of Motueka River and its catchment are delivered on”.

Asked about the types of studies the fund would enable, O’Connor said they would be “across all land uses” including forestry, farming, and some areas of horticulture too.

Paying for a coordinator would give “bang for buck” by “having someone on the ground working with the huge number of volunteers”.

The community led Motueka Catchment Collective was established in November 2020, and now has a database of over 200 people extending throughout the catchment.

Its members include farmers, lifestyle block owners, forestry representatives and a wide range of organisations.

In a statement, the Government said the project would focus on developing an integrated catchment plan, and supporting catchment health and monitoring, forestry, riparian management, biodiversity, river management, weed control, access, and recreation and education.

Asked if there was enough regulation in this space, O’Connor said the Government had moved to bring some standards in around freshwater and sediment.

“We're assisting, but ultimately, it's the people on the land who make the decisions that have the positive impacts on waterways.”