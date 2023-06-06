Medical emergencies for Nelson Marlborough rescue helicopter

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter have been called out to 208 missions so far this year. (File photo)

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter crew were called to four missions in the past week.

The crew were called to a medical emergency from Buller Medical Centre but were later stood down.

At around 1am on Thursday morning the crew responded to a medical emergency, taking a patient from Wairau Hospital to Nelson Hospital, requiring the use of night vision goggles.

Another medical emergency saw the helicopter take a patient from the Golden Bay Medical Centre to Nelson Hospital around 8am last Friday morning.

Early on Saturday morning, just after midnight, the crew attended an inter-facility transfer between Nelson Hospital and Christchurch Hospital, again requiring the use of night vision goggles to complete the transfer.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter service is funded by the community for the community and remains a free service thanks to this support. If you would like to support this lifesaving service, please donate online www.helirescue.co.nz/donate

Weekly Round Up Stats

Missions Completed: 4

Winch use: 0

Night vision goggle use: 2

Missions Year to date: 208