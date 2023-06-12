Sixteen drink-drivers stopped in one week in Nelson

As part of a police operation, one driver was found to be almost three times over the limit and two were more than twice over the limit.

During a week-long operation, police officers in Nelson stopped 16 drink-drivers.

In an emailed statement, Tasman road policing manager Hamish Chapman said police set 10 checkpoints and 1170 vehicles were stopped with breath tests conducted. Sixteen of those were caught exceeding drink-drive limits.

“But that is 16 people too many,” he said.

Chapman said one driver was found to be almost three times over the limit and two were more than twice over the limit. The legal limit is 250 micrograms per litre of breath.

He said two people were identified as having suspended and disqualified licences and their vehicles were impounded.

Chapman said drink-driving was an unacceptable risk for people using the road and it could result in serious injury or death.