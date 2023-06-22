5G cell tower to go ahead near Wakefield bike park

Fortysouth has consent to build a telecommunications tower on road reserve at 7 Pigeon Valley Road, near McGazzaland.

The company building the controversial 5G telecommunications tower in Wakefield says it will proceed with its construction near the McGazzaland bike park.

Fortysouth is building the tower in conjunction with Vodafone. Spokesperson Lisa Mulitalo said the tower had been granted resource consent by the Tasman District Council and the company was in the process of planning its construction.

The tower has proven to be divisive in the community. One meeting scheduled to discuss the plan in March was cancelled because of “not enough information and misinformation” circulating in the community. Another meeting was held at the end of May.

A change.org petition by Wakefield resident Shannen Wagstaff, who has functional neurological disorder (FND) and opposed the tower in part because of fears it would worsen her condition, has been signed by over 400 people.

Mulitalo said the company had looked at a number of sites, but had been unable to confirm an alternative.

”There’s no one thing … it’s not as simple as ‘we’ve got a piece of land, let’s just put it here’. It doesn’t work like that,” she said.

Finding a location in Wakefield was “difficult” because of the district planning rules, which had a 12-metre height restriction, below the height needed.

Resident Shannen Wagstaff launched a petition in March calling for the 5G tower near McGazzaland to be relocated.

The location also had to meet national environmental standards, there had to be sufficient land to put it on, and it needed to have electricity and fibre.

Also taken into consideration was proximity to the existing cell site, as there were “sectors” that shouldn’t interfere with each other.

The 35-year tenure required was “too long” for some people in terms of their land and what they wanted to do with their property.

Fortysouth had worked with Tasman District councillors Dan Shallcrass and Christeen Mackenzie, and Tasman deputy mayor Stuart Bryant to look at different options, Mulitalo said.

”But at some point, we can't keep looking … there are no other alternatives at this time.”

Vodafone had had a 16% increase in data usage in the past 12 months, and over the last three years with Covid, people were wanting to work and study remotely, and the current site was at capacity.

“If we don’t get them a new cell site, calls are going to drop off, they’re going to get slow internet mobile speeds. That then compromises things like emergency services being able to use the network.

“The benefits for the community are quite simply improving their mobile services, given the demand for it, and the fact that Wakefield is growing.”