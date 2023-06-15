Lightly-dressed tramper found hypothermic after making wrong turn on day hike

A tramper became hypothermic after taking a wrong turn between Granity Pass Hut, pictured, and the Mt Owen Summit on Wednesday. (File photo)

A tourist tramping in the Kahurangi National Park was found hypothermic after failing to return to a hut.

The Nelson-Marlborough Rescue Helicopter flew a search and rescue team to the park about 9.15pm on Wednesday night after the alarm was raised by the hiker’s companion, who had not gone on the day trip with them.

The man had been staying at Granity Pass Hut and had set out for the summit of Mount Owen on a day trip, pilot Dion Edgar said.

The tramper had left clear intentions with their friend, but was dressed lightly for the winter conditions, having left most of his gear back at the hut, he said.

“He wasn’t all that well-equipped to be out on a hike in the middle of winter.”

His friend at the hut raised the alarm when he failed to return on time.

It appeared the man had taken a wrong turn on the way back from the summit, Edgar said.

They located him after “a fair way up” between the hut and the summit after about 30 minutes of searching and flew him to Nelson Hospital.

Zoe Farmer The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter picked up two trampers in separate incidents on Wednesday night.

They were able to spot his headlamp which “stuck out really well” for their night vision goggles, he said.

They also used thermal imaging in the search.

The search would have been easier if the tramper had been carrying a personal locator beacon, as it would have narrowed down the search area, Edgar said.

The rescue was the second tramper they had picked up in Kahurangi National Park that night.

About 7pm they were dispatched to Flora Hut to pick up an injured woman who had “put her hip out” and was unable to walk, he said.

They winched her off the track and flew her back to Nelson.