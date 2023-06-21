Number of people 'highly annoyed' by airport to increase by almost 200%

Nelson Airport says it needs a longer runway to allow for new plane technology.

The number of people highly annoyed by airport noise is expected to increase by almost 200% when a new runway extension is built.

On top of that, a further 36 houses would be exposed to the highest levels of noise, with the airport required to insulate windows in a bid to help lessen the impact on residents.

The numbers are revealed in plan change documents submitted by Nelson Airport to Nelson City Council, outlining proposed changes to the Nelson Resource Management Plan.

However, the period allowed to make submissions on the changes has been questioned by some who say there’s not enough time for the public to fully understand and respond to the complicated documents.

The proposed plan changes would allow the airport to extend its runway by 370m into the Nelson Golf Course. There would also be a runway extension safety area around the runway.

The council publicly notified the airport’s application to amend its current designations on Saturday, June 10. The consultation period runs until 4pm on July 10.

Any plan to extend the runway would require further resource consent applications at the time.

Nelson Airport chief executive Mark Thompson said the application aimed to protect and provide for the airport’s current and future operations, including the ability to extend the runway within the next 10 to 15 years, by ensuring appropriate land designations and zoning were in place.

“Our runway is among the shortest in the world catering for ATR aircraft and is expected to be too short for future low-emissions aircraft,” he said.

“Expert advisors tell us these aircraft are likely to require longer take-off and landing facilities than we currently provide.”

Supplied The proposed runway extension for Nelson Airport, as shown in the plan change application currently out for public consultation.

Under the proposed changes, noise contours would be changed to “more accurately reflect the expected future level of noise generated by the airport”, commercial manager Simon Barr said.

Noise contours define the level of noise from aircraft operations and place limits on how much noise the airport is allowed to generate in these areas.

According to the application, there would be 410 fewer dwellings inside the new noise contours “due to quieter modern aircraft fleet”.

But, while there were fewer houses, the number of people impacted by the highest level of noise – 65 decibels or louder – would increase by 36.

The number of people “highly annoyed” compared to current levels was also expected to increase from 173 to 509.

Barr said the use of modern aircraft reduced the noise impact on some areas, but a longer runway would mean more impact on others.

“The overall effect is a reduction in the number of properties that sit within the contours.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF More than 2000 people walked the Nelson Airport runway in February this year to raise money for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand. It was the first time the runway had been open to the public.

There would be no immediate change to the level of noise, he said.

“Any increase in noise will be gradual over time as activity levels change to meet demand.”

For those who would be worst affected, once noise reached higher levels there would be “acoustic insulation” offered, he said.

“We understand that our operations create noise impacts for our neighbours – the nature of airports unfortunately means that noise is an inevitable by-product of the service we provide. However, we are committed to managing noise and mitigating its effects as much as possible.”

The noise would also mean property owners wanting to build extensions would require acoustic insulation and mechanical ventilation, he said.

Tahunanui resident Steve Cross said there would be significant noise impact for many, including Tahunanui Beach Holiday Camp which he was on the board of, and for many people the noise levels would make them “prisoners in their own home”.

The 30-day period to provide feedback was far too short, especially given how complicated the plan documents were, he said.

“It’s just unbelievably difficult to read – it is essentially gobbledegook.”

Stoke-Tahunanui councillor Campbell Rollo said he had been approached by many people concerned about the 30-day timeframe.

“The feedback I’m receiving this period is too short, the community are feeling rushed.”

It was the most contact he’d had from the community about an issue, he said.

“For the neighbours of the airport and the Tahunanui community this is certainly a hot topic on what this means moving forward.”

He urged people to get submissions in, so they could stay a part of the process.

Council group manager environmental management Mandy Bishop said the airport had long signalled its intentions about the plan change, and the submission period was in line with legislation.

“This submission period is the beginning of what is essentially a six-month process of submissions, further submissions and hearings that offers submitters the opportunity to further read and digest the material and provide more detail or evidence”