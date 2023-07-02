'Negativity' over council rules up but noise complaints down in Tasman

Complaints about freedom camping have been “relatively quiet”, which council believe may be because employers are allowing itinerant workers such as fruit pickers to stay on their land. (file photo)

Council regulatory staff are experiencing “more negativity” from the community in the aftermath of Covid, a Tasman District Council manager says.

Regulatory services manager Adrian Humphries’ six monthly report, described by a councillor as “engaging”, was a window into a cornucopia of antisocial behaviours around the region.

Humphries said a rise in negativity was “showing itself in interactions with individuals, but also with groups such as the Sovereign Citizens.”

SovCits are a movement of people who believe the New Zealand government is illegitimate, and therefore consider themselves exempt from the law.

He said at the start of the year, some motorists began using false licence plates, replacing them with labels like “private”, and placing a declaration in the windows of their cars stating that they were “removed from the laws of New Zealand”.

“Unfortunately, they’re not,” Humphries said.

Under the 1974 Local Government Act there was provision for the council to remove their cars from the road, at their cost, when the council found them.

“We’ve been doing that recently to good effect,” Humphries told councillors.

"Funnily enough less and less of these cars have been appearing on the roads”.

Freedom camping complaints had been relatively quiet – believed to be due to employers allowing itinerant workers such as fruit pickers to stay on their land.

Most complaints had come from areas where there had been historical complaints, and many of those complained about were homeless people.

At sea, five infringements were issued last summer. Humphries said he went out with the maritime team on Boxing Day.

“Some people are just really, really stupid in boats – [doing] 30, 40 knots within 50 metres of shore. But again, you don't have to have a licence, so it's a thing that is a problem for us.”

In terms of noise, the council received a 17% drop in noise complaints.

Since they dealt with around 550 noise complaints every six months, that equated to about 70 complaints, he said.

Statistics show 448 music/party complaints between October 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023, compared with 555 over the same period the year before.

Machinery noise complaints dropped from 64 in 2021/2022 to 52 in 2022/2023.

“We think the reasons are one that people aren't stuck at home so much. Because [we’re] post pandemic, [that] means people are more at work or out doing other stuff.”

The council had also engaged a noise contractor in Waimea, and a lot of what used to be repeat complaints had now disappeared.

The committee also heard that the district is home to “more and more dogs”, with 310 more dogs compared to the previous period last year.

Humphries said there were now 12,500 dogs in the district now, a 2.4% increase.