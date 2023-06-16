Stoke bus interchange location to be moved

The site of the new Stoke Bus Interchange location, near the Turf Hotel.

Stoke’s controversial bus interchange is to be moved to near the Turf Hotel, a Nelson City Council hearing panel has decided.

Concerns about the loss of carparking, trees and safety led business owner Karl Hadfield to launch a change.org petition in May to stop the interchange.

Ali Wood, presenting on behalf of Hadfield at the hearing on Friday, said that 2388 people had signed the petition, indicating that it was not “a whinging business owner or two”, but instead a “community standing together”.

Wood said she was glad the option of shifting the interchange had been recommended by council staff.

Stoke resident Anne Miller​ voiced her support for the businesses on Main Rd, Stoke, that had worked “tirelessly” to make sure that the community’s voices were heard and that their livelihoods were not impacted by council decisions.

Miller told councillors that she attended the public meeting about the interchange that was held in Stoke, and felt that the council representation present “did not listen effectively”.

“There seems to be an attitude that because they use experts they know best and that their opinions are superior.

“However, there’s nothing that equates to the locals who live in an area that will be affected long after a decision is made by the council.”

A council report acknowledged that the placement of the interchange had been controversial, but argued that Strawbridge Square was a “destination location”, and that an interchange there would attract additional customers to the area.

At a public meeting held in May, those opposed to the placement of the interchange “did not support the officers’ view that Strawbridge Square was a hub or that it was a destination”.

Of the two options presented by Hadfield at that public meeting, the first option near the Turf Hotel was considered a “viable compromise”.

That option had been previously discarded because it would involve a loss of five car parks, and a proposed all weather bus shelter would damage the root system of the two heritage oak trees. .

Officers were also of the view that the interchange should ideally be located as close as possible to promote the businesses in the Square and Stoke.

Now that the option has been approved by council, the bus shelter design will have to be amended and placed to avoid damage to the roots of the heritage oaks, which could be achieved by using a slim line shelter.

The report said the Turf Hotel has been consulted about the loss of carparks, and were “not overly concerned” about the interchange location or the loss of parking.

Wood said this option “ticked all the boxes” in the Nelson Regional Transport Plan and provided a starting point for the redevelopment of the area.

She said they would like to highlight that despite the differences and the “poor conduct” of some council staff in the beginning of the process, they had been able to work together and would like to build on that relationship for future projects

“Stoke wants better, deserves better, and is sick of being Nelson’s poor cousin,” she said.

Councillor Trudie Brand said council had “apologised” and “owned” for how they initially consulted and engaged, and hopefully that would change the practices going forward.