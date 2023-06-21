Man sent photos of severed dog paws to mislead dog control officers

A man sent photos of severed dog paws in an attempt to convince dog control officers that his dangerous dog was dead, a court heard.

Justin Gage, who did not appear at Nelson District Court because he was on bail and in the North Island, misled council dog control officers who were attempting to seize his dog Doosh by texting them photos of severed dog paws, the court heard.

Gage’s lawyer Wayne Jones said his client was attempting to prevent emotional trauma to his teenage children from the dog being euthanised.

Tasman District Council prosecutor Antoinette Besier said the charge of obstructing a dog control officer was very unusual.

Gage’s former partner, Luana Burke, pleaded guilty to two charges of being the owner of a dog that attacked a person. Gage and Burke had admitted the charges.

The police summary of facts said the two attacks took place on a Motueka property.

In the first incident, a plumber entering the property to fix a leaking tap on November 1, 2022 received moderately serious injuries requiring four weeks off work.

The dog bit him on the wrist, which required stitches, and on the stomach.

In the second attack in February this year, a police officer making inquiries at the property was bitten on the hand, and behind his knee. The wounds required medical treatment.

After the attack on the plumber, Burke was told Doosh would be seized by dog control officers.

Gage told officers he was in the Bay of Plenty attending a funeral, and that he had photos showing Doosh was dead that he would forward on.

On December 22, a council officer asked Gage to supply the address in the Bay of Plenty where Doosh was buried, so an officer in ther area could confirm Doosh was deceased, but Gage refused to provide details.

The next day, Gage sent photos of severed paws that he alleged were from Doosh and proved that he was not alive.

Besier said the second attack on the police constable was “entirely preventable”. She described Gage's offending as an “elaborate lie”.

Doosh, a Rhodesian ridgeback/terrier Staffordshire bull cross had previously been classified as a dangerous dog in 2019.

Burke’s lawyer Ian Miller said she was “very sorry” for what happened to the plumber and the injuries he sustained.

Burke worked part-time, received the benefit, and had three children and was pregnant with another child, and had no previous convictions.

Judge David Ruth said it was apparent Burke was aware that Doosh was a dangerous dog.

She knew the dog control officer was looking for the dog in order to seize and impound it, but allowed the dog to remain at her property.

Ruth said Gage had previous convictions of having a dog that attacked another, and was fined on those occasions in 2014.

The visitors to the property were “bona fide” and on business.

Ruth said had Gage not been deceptive, the attack on the police officer would not have occurred.

Gage was fined $800 and Burke $1600 and both were required to make emotional harm payments of $150 each to the plumber.

Gage and Burke could be disqualified from being dog owners in the future through the council processes, Besier said.

Doosh was eventually destroyed.