'None of us want to step outside our house': scooters lambasted by the blind

Love them or hate them, the use of scooters and other wheeled devices on footpaths is a hot-topic at the moment.

A draft parking bylaw that gives the Nelson City Council power to prohibit the use of wheeled recreational devices such as skateboards and scooters on any footpath has come under fire from the Nelson Youth Council.

Ayla Turner, speaking for the youth council at the bylaw’s hearing on Friday, said Nelson as a whole should be an inclusive city for all ages, and bans were having a harmful effect on rangitahi’s access to transport.

“As much as the new electric bus system is fantastic, it's somewhat pointless for rangatahi if they cannot access the stops and routes,” she said.

While Turner acknowledged that there was a need for all parties to learn what it meant to be courteous footpath users, Nelson should be “doing anything we can to get cars off the roads”.

Scott Yeoman/Stuff The current bylaw allows bans of skateboards and other wheeled recreational devices like scooters on particular footpaths. (File photo)

“Unless there was overwhelming evidence that without these bans, skaters and scooters would pose significant hazard and danger to other members of the community ... then the aforementioned bans could not be justified.”

From the other side of the spectrum, Karen Wilson said Blind Citizens NZ would like motorised recreational devices to be recognised as vehicles.

The current bylaw allows bans of skateboards and other wheeled recreational devices like scooters on particular footpaths.

The power to make such bans has been included in the draft Traffic and Parking bylaw, but as new forms of active transport become more popular and feasible, the council said it was “interested in the community's views on whether this provision should remain”.

Wilson said she had had to avoid electric scooters on footpaths a “number of times”. Parking wardens told her they moved too fast, and that they didn’t have registration numbers, so there was no enforcement.

Warwick Smith/STUFF Angelina Sullivan was left lying on the road after being knocked off a scooter by a hit-and-run driver. (first published May 2022)

In addition, there was the question of speed.

“Many of my friends have gone online and bought the dongle that gives them the ability to do 100 kilometres an hour,” she said.

“100 kilometres per hour on the footpath, I’m sorry, none of us really want to step outside of our house, and you should be worried about that too. As far as I am concerned, anything with wheels and a motor is a vehicle, and it shouldn’t be on a footpath.”

Another topic of concern raised was that of the parking of caravans and motorhomes.

Under the proposed changes, people who park motorhomes in front of their houses for more than seven days at a time will have to make alternative arrangements.

People are not allowed to permanently park trailers on roads, but that will extend to cover motorhomes, heavy vehicles and immobilised vehicles – including caravans.

New Zealand Motor Caravan Association national manager property and policy James Imlach said the association was concerned about the bylaw, which would have a “significant impact” on many of the 2300 members that live in Nelson.

While they understood that road safety was important, and that some roads in Nelson could not safely accommodate large vehicles, a blanket city wide prohibition on motorhomes was not “necessary or even reasonable”.

Imlach warned that the way the bylaw had been drafted would capture any vehicle which resembled a motorhome or caravan, including many well-equipped smaller campervans that were no larger than privately owned cars, vans and light trucks that will be permitted to park long term on Nelson’s roads.

“From our point of view, the city raises a question of fairness, particularly if the council has no problem with how thousands of other Nelson residents park their vehicles on the road, day and night.”

Based on the complaints data that the association received from council, it appeared that the council had only received on average between 1.7 and 8.6 road safety complaints per year in the past decade, he said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The Nelson City Council is changing its bylaws regarding what can and can’t be parked on a street.

Berm parking was also an issue raised. Speaking for the Tāhunanui Business and Citizens Association, Paul Matheson said when it was busy at the beach, the berm under the palm trees was packed full of cars.

“If you put a ban on that, what are you going to do with them?” he asked.

“There’s just no more room.”

Councillor Aaron Stallard said the berm at Tāhunanui was a problem, and asked Matheson what the way forward would look like, given concerns around having a lot of small children and families in that area and lines of sight.

“Well, I think we just have to find some more parking,” Matheson replied.