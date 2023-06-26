'Reckless corporate failure' cited as outdoor burns lead to large fines

Two companies have been fined for a massive fire that discharged contaminants from a Motueka property.

Two Motueka companies have been fined a total of $33,000 after an overnight burn of “sodden” hedges and house demolition materials cast thick smoke almost four kilometres away.

CJ Industries, a commercial civil contracting business, and Rapid Ridge Trust (RRT) which owns the property where the fire was lit, were sentenced at the Nelson District Court on Monday.

Charges were filed on behalf of the Tasman District Council for the discharge of contaminants to air from land owned by RRT at Douglas Rd, Motueka, and a breach of an abatement notice.

The offending was described as “reckless corporate failure” by the council prosecutor.

Desmond Corrie-Johnston is the sole director of both companies.

The charges, which were admitted, related to an outdoor burn that took place around June 2, 2021.

On that day, the council received an anonymous tip that a fire had been lit at the site. A council officer visited on June 3, and met Corrie-Johnston leaving the property.

A demolished Lower Queen St, Richmond house and green waste had been dumped at the site around two weeks before the fire, equating to about six truckloads of material, the court was told.

The hedge material, described as “sodden”, had come from a local orchardist.

Supplied The overnight fire sent thick smoke across surrounding properties, the court heard.

Corrie-Johnston told the council officer he had been sorting through prohibited items.

Mote Ltd prepared a report which found elevated particulate concentrations of PM2.5 which was “most likely” related to combustion activity.

Tasman District Council prosecutor Antoinette Besier said the smoke from the blaze was smelt and observed from Riwaka and Brooklyn, around 3.8 kilometres away, when children were going to school in the morning.

Particulates released could be inhaled or digested, and the significant volume of smoke would have had an impact on air quality and amenity values, Besier said.

There was no certainty that the fire was free of toxic items, she said.

./Stuff The remains of a demolished Richmond house were dumped at the site two weeks before the fire.

The remains of a burnt microwave and metal sheeting in the fire pit were photographed.

Besier said Corrie-Johnston took steps to remove prohibited items, but as he acknowledged himself, it was difficult to ensure complete removal.

RRT was previously issued an abatement notice in 2020, in which the officer involved said it was one of the worst burn piles they had seen.

The abatement notice related to smoke being discharged from a burn on October 13, 2020, visible many kilometres away, and the burning of prohibited items.

“This was in 2020,” Besier said, “here we have it happening again”.

Besier highlighted CJ Industries’ “significant compliance history”, as it had been served with seven abatement notices, 10 infringement notices, and one enforcement order in the past.

./Stuff The remains of a demolished Richmond house were dumped at the site two weeks before the fire. In the summary of facts, Corrie-Johnston said prohibited items from burning had been removed from the waste and placed in a separate pile. After the fire was lit, he continued to tell staff to take out prohibited items he could see on the burning pile.

“The company should have stood up and taken notice of this correspondence, and it failed to do so. It was warned directly,” she said.

She described the offending as a “reckless corporate failure”.

Lawyer for the defendants, Luke Acland said his clients had accepted the charges and were remorseful for the drop in air quality and loss of amenity values coming from the burn pile on that day.

Acland said the burn was primarily vegetation, and the company was not “thumbing its nose at the council”.

“This was a man who was trying to comply with enforcement officers. He was trying to extract prohibited material,” he said.

Judge Prudence Steven described the offending as “moderately serious”, and said it would have a “short term impact on a sensitive environment”.

The defendants’ actions were “careless and border on being deliberate.”

“The defendants’ level of knowledge was high, because of warnings, abatement notices and infringement notices,” she said.

There was a “high level of carelessness” in the failure to ensure that CJ Industries staff understood and complied with the relevant rules.

Steven issued a fine of $16,500 for the discharge of contaminants to be divided between the two companies.

RRT was fined $16, 500 for the abatement notice breach. She ordered 90 per cent of the fines to paid to the council.