Motueka mana whenua set to embrace collective village life

The development of 20 new low-cost rental homes at Motueka's Te Āwhina Marae is being hailed as a game changer.

From the air, the groves look like koru, curling around the cluster of 20 new whare (houses). Whānau engagement coordinator Rōpata Stephens is excited.

The papakāinga project, which has been 15 years in the making, is going to be like a homecoming, he says.

The first four homes at Te Āwhina Marae, Motueka are due to be tenanted in the first week of September.

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail Work continues at the Te Āwhina Marae with the papakāinga (village) development of 20 new low-cost rental homes in Motueka.

It will be full circle for mana whenua (Māori with ancestral claims to a particular area) in Motueka, who were alienated from landownership after agreements with the New Zealand Company and the Crown were not upheld.

READ MORE:

* Mauri stone laying at Te Āwhina Marae marks site of 20 new homes

* Leaders pay tribute to Sir Wira Gardiner: 'His legacy has helped shape Aotearoa'

* Housing project hopes to bring iwi back to ancestoral land



“The New Zealand Company purchased over 151,000 acres from our old people across the Nelson region. Basically, a 10th of that was set aside for our use and occupation, along with our papakāinga (village) and other lands, which was about 20,000 acres,” Rōpata explains.

“When we took back control of our lands in 1977 via Wakatū Incorporation, there was less than 3000 acres left. Most of our lands had been sold, alienated from our ownership. Even though we still had the title, we didn't have the property rights, so we didn't have control of it, and we were unable to access or walk on our land.”

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Māoritanga (culture) and affordability are the perfect combination for new tenants in papakāinga (housing) development in Christchurch. (First published May 12, 2021.)

Many Māori moved out of the district, because they couldn't live on their own lands. Stephens, who grew up in Motueka, remembers there only being two Maori families at the school he went to.

“It should have been more,” he says.

“This is an opportunity to bring all those families home. They've been waiting 150 years to come home, and we haven't had anything to offer them, but this is a game changer. Big time. Amazing.”

Supplied/Nelson Mail An artist's impression of the papakāinga development in Motueka.

Rōpata hopes this will take a huge pressure off families who have had to live in substandard conditions.

The project is not just a game changer for Motueka, but in fact the largest papakāinga project Te Puni Kōkiri, the Ministry for Māori Development, has supported, with the Government investing nearly $10 million.

The complex is also unique in that it’s been designed to have minimum impact on Papatūānuku (the Earth Mother). Hopes are high it will become the first zero carbon marae in the country.

Steel screw pile posts anchor the homes to the earth instead of treated timber piling, preventing the risk of copper arsenic leaching.

Windows and doors are double-glazed. Walls, ceilings, and floors are insulated. Power will come from solar panels. Stormwater will be used for the gardens, and the toilet systems.

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail Apprentice builder Kauri Stephens-Semmens, 17, is learning to build on his own land.

The wide porches facing north to collect the sun are evocative of wharenui (meeting houses).

A central community whare will host village gatherings, celebrations and homework classes. There’ll be space for BBQs and hangi and playgrounds too.

Plantings are to include rongoā (medicines), and foliage for kai (food) and weaving, as well as giving privacy and screening.

Things are different on the worksite, too.

All of the contractors go through a cultural induction, providing spiritual safety as part of the health and safety obligations. Each contractor is acknowledged with a karakia (prayer).

Rōpata says they’ve had “incredibly positive feedback” around this.

Sites he had previously worked on, when men got hurt, they called on a kaumātua to bless the site, a practice he says didn’t always go down well with employers.

Thankfully, the builders are on board.

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail Each contractor on the site is acknowledged with a karakia. Rōpata Stephens says they’ve had “incredibly positive feedback” around cultural inductions.

“The site has a good mauri (life force),” says a contractor when Stuff visits.

What marae tumuaki (general manager) Joy Shorrock is most excited about is tamariki moving in.

Her own children, now 24 and 26, moved to the marae when they were preschoolers.

Intergenerational living taught connectedness, organisational skills, manaakitanga (hospitality), a grounding in te ao Māori which can’t be picked up at a school.

“The good thing is, when the others told them off, they listened,” she jokes.

Supplied/Nelson Mail A Google Earth image of the Te Āwhina Marae development before construction. Wide porches in the whare are part of the re-indigenisation of the homes.

Kids who grow up in the new homes, like her children, will be forever connected, and they’ll always come back, and not as strangers.

“I’m really clear that this is a village where you come to live well and be well,” Shorrock says.

“This is all about our oranga (health), all about our wellbeing.”

Another special feature about the village is that part of its tendering process included the provision for learning opportunities.

As a result, three young men from the marae community, aged between 16 and 21, are now a few months into a building apprenticeship with Scott’s Construction.

Kauri Stephens-Semmens, 17, says it’s been good, building on his own land, getting the hang of different skills and working alongside his cousins.

Rōpata says this will be a community of up to 70 people, all of whom are related in some way, an extended family rather than a nuclear family, who have much to unlearn about being individuals.

His son, a teacher of te reo Māori, told him similar projects worked well in the north. Stephens asked him how.

“And he said ‘because they love each other’. We’re going to have to love each other here, and keep that love going. We’ve got so much unlearning of a way of life that didn’t suit us,” he says.

“So we’re going to rewrite our future and we're going to live together and support each other and raise our kids collectively.”