Lawyer's death a shock for Nelson's legal community

The sudden death of a lawyer who stood before the courts defending hundreds of clients has left the Nelson legal community in shock.

On Monday, a minute’s silence was observed in court for Tim Spear, with Judge Tony Zohrab giving an address to those present acknowledging the sad news.

Tim’s eldest son, Matthew, told the Nelson Mail his father died of a heart attack on Saturday night.

For friends and colleagues, the news of the 64-year-old’s death came as a shock.

Matthew said his father was fit and healthy and friends described him taking part in tramping and kayaking adventures and yoga.

Nelson lawyer Josh Friend said Spear had been a pivotal member of the criminal court system and the civil system for a long time.

As a duty solicitor, he was kind, and well liked by court staff and throughout the community, and had been a great mentor to himself and his older brother Mitchell.

“He’ll be very sadly missed,” Friend said.

In court, as a criminal lawyer, Spear represented everyone from drink drivers, to cannabis cultivators, to Warwick Loader, the owner of a vessel lost at sea with the death of its three crew.

Nelson lawyer and friend Steven Zindel said Spear was a Robin Hood, who often charged little, and could have made four times what he did as a duty lawyer.

He worked in criminal and civil law, and practised at Ocean Law for many years, so “knew fishermen all over the place”.

Martin de Ruyter/Stuff Warwick Loader, front and his lawyer Tim Spear leave the Nelson Court House after Loader was sentenced on charges after the sinking of the fishing vessel Mi Jay, which he owned. (File photo)

Zindel said Spear was able to calm stressed out defendants, some of whom had mental health issues, low IQs, and could fly off the handle for no reason.

“He was well regarded by everybody and never had a bad word said about him,” Zindel said.

“He never had a bad word about other people either.”

He also did property and lease work, which made him “a bit of a GP” amongst lawyers.

Longstanding friend and colleague Peter Dawson said Spear was a valued friend who impacted and improved the lives of those he interacted with.

Another friend and lawyer Wayne Jones choked up while talking with Stuff about how sad he was about the loss of his wisecracking but very professional friend.

“He was such a good bastard, he really was”.

In a statement, Spear's family said Tim was vibrant man who loved to have a chat with anyone and everyone.

“He was a loving family man, who was beloved by all his family members, close friends, and colleagues. He would often spend time in his garden with his wife Jung-Ja and daughter, and enjoyed exploring the outdoors with his friends, and two sons.”

Spear is survived by his wife Jung-Ja, and his children Matthew, Caleb and Hannah.

Matthew said as per his father’s wishes, a private cremation will be held, followed by a funeral service starting at 11:30am on Sunday at Fairfield House. All friends are invited to come and pay their respects, he said.