Trio sentenced to jail for 'gang taxing' of car and motorbike

The theft of two vehicles using gang “standover” tactics heightened the sense of threat to the victims, a judge in the Nelson District Court told three gang associates.

Three men associated with the Head Hunters gang in Nelson have been jailed for taking a car and a motorcycle from their owners in a practice known as “gang taxing”.

Gang taxing involves the taking of property or money in lieu of payment for debts or infractions against the gang or its members, a Crown summary of facts said.

In the Nelson District Court on Tuesday, Leslie Paul Cunningham, 41, Aaron Sid Alex Dudley-Tough, 27, and Desmond Parata, 24, appeared for sentencing on aggravated robbery and other charges.

According to the Crown summary, on June 2, 2022 the trio went to an Appleby Highway home.

When the victim opened the door, he was punched in the face and stomach by Parata.

Dudley-Tough then demanded the keys to his motorbike. While Parata and Cunningham went into his bedroom, Dudley-Tough sat next to the victim in the lounge to make sure he did not leave for approximately 40 minutes.

Parata and Cunningham wheeled the bike down the drive. After the trio left, the victim discovered his bedroom had been ransacked. The immobiliser for his bike and his wallet containing his driver’s licence had been stolen by the men.

On June 5, the victim contacted police and told them he had seen his motorbike being driven down a driveway off Kawai St in Nelson. Police visited the home of Parata on that street and asked about the stolen motorcycle.

“Oh yep, yeah the stolen one, it’s around the back, I’ll show you,” Parata told police, leading them to the garage where Cunningham was working on the bike.

On June 7, Parata went to the police station attempting to have the seized motorcycle returned, providing a signed statement and telling them it had been bought it off someone called Al or Andrew.

He also provided to police a photo of a letter he said was from the victim, stating he had sold the bike to Dudley-Tough, with the victim’s driver’s licence next to it. However, the victim did not write the letter, and his driver’s licence had been stolen by Parata, Cunningham and Dudley-Tough.

Parata was arrested on June 8, and a shotgun shell was found in the pocket of his trackpants. A shotgun cartridge, a discharged round, and a live round was found in his bedroom.

In Dudley-Tough’s home police found a semi-automatic rifle, a pistol broken into parts, along with ammunition, and quantities of LSD, cannabis and methamphetamine.

In a previous incident, on May 19, 2022, a separate victim living on Cable Bay Rd answered a knock on her door and found Cunningham, Parata, Dudley-Tough and a fourth man standing outside. There was some debt arrangement in place with the group.

Dudley-Tough and Cunningham drove away with her vehicle, valued at $40,000, and on May 25 she reported the incident to the police.

Cunningham received a sentence of two years and three months imprisonment for charges of aggravated robbery, failing to surrender a firearms licence and possession of methamphetamine.

Parata, for the charges of unlawful taking of a vehicle, aggravated robbery, attempting to pervert the course of justice, and unlawful possession of ammunition, was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison.

Dudley-Tough was sentenced to three years and three months in jail for unlawful taking of a vehicle, aggravated robbery, possession of LSD, methamphetamine, cannabis, unlawful possession of a firearm, a prohibited firearm, and ammunition.

A fourth man, whose name and identifying details are suppressed, was sentenced to 200 hours of community work for the charge of unlawfully taking a vehicle.

Lawyer Tony Bamford said Parata had graduated from a tikanga Māori course, and wished to reengage with his partner’s whānau.

Parata was grappling with issues from his early childhood, Bamford said.

Cunningham’s lawyer John Sandston said he had learned from conversations with Cunningham’s mother that while she was working as a fisheries observer, Cunningham had been placed into foster care, and was unable to contact his mother for weeks at a time.

Bamford said Dudley-Tough was hopeful that he would not come before court again, and that he was well supported by his father.

Judge Jo Rielly said the men’s standover tactics, and representing themselves as part of the Head Hunters gang heightened the threat felt by the victims.

She highlighted the harms of methamphetamine, saying she had sentenced six people on Tuesday alone with significant addictions to the drug.

The judge said Cunningham had lost his father at a young age in tragic circumstances. He had then lost a cousin, a brother, and a friend.

The judge said Cunningham’s addiction had cost him his job, and he was “living a life that was a lie, even in your own home”.

“But for methamphetamine I do not think you would be sitting here today,” she said.

“It might make people lots of money for those who choose to deal it, but it’s the scourge of our society.”

The judge said Dudley-Tough had a learning disability which made it tough for him at school.

After leaving school, although he initially worked hard, he began to associate himself with people who “made you feel good about yourself for all the wrong reasons”