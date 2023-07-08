'EQC-style approach' for flooding maybe needed in future: Robertson

Minister of finance and cyclone recovery Grant Robertson speaks at Aspire 2023 event at the Annesbrook Events Centre in Nelson on Friday.

The concept of insurance is “deeply challenged” by climate change, and an EQC-style of approach to flooding may be needed in the future, cyclone recovery and finance minister Grant Robertson said on Friday.

Speaking at the Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce’s Aspire business conference in Nelson, Robertson said at present, there was a 60/40 split between central and local government in funding the rebuild of essential infrastructure.

“Beyond that, there’s no process, it’s all ad hoc,” he said.

“We need to be much more systemised in how we do this.”

One idea that had cropped up was if an “EQC-style approach” was needed in dealing with other forms of natural disasters like flooding.

“Speaking frankly, for both local and central government, if it’s just down to the resources we have today, we will run out of money,” he said.

Treasury’s estimate for the bill for Cycle Gabrielle was between $9 billion and $14 billion, making it New Zealand’s second-largest natural disaster after the Canterbury Earthquakes.

Robertson said insurance and the concept of insurance was “deeply challenged” by climate change, as the risk modelling that sat behind insurance wasn’t designed for the current regularity of events.

Reinsurers, who insure the insurance companies, would look at the Auckland Anniversary weekend flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle as two events, and they would be assessed as events that would rise premiums for New Zealanders.

Robertson said those events pointed to a “pretty obvious truth”, that New Zealand was going to be on the receiving end of more intense and more frequent weather events that will be more disruptive to our lives.

In response to questions from Stuff outside the conference, Robertson said an EQC-style response to natural disasters like floods wasn’t something the government was currently looking at, but was one of the challenges that future governments would have to investigate.

