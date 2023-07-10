Repeat offender jailed for three years for sharing child sex images

A Wakefield man will spend over three years behind bars for distributing objectionable publications depicting the sexual exploitation of children. (file photo)

A recidivist child exploitation material offender has been sentenced to three years and three months behind bars.

Simon Peter Donker, 47, a painter from Wakefield, appeared via audio video link from custody on Monday at the Nelson District Court, his head hung low.

He had previously admitted four charges of distributing objectionable material and five charges of failing to comply with reporting obligations under the child sex offenders registration act.

The police summary of facts said Donker had distributed 101 objectionable publications depicting the sexual exploitation of children, using six separate accounts across four social media platforms.

Donker's lawyer John Sandston said his client had pleaded guilty early on. He had not attempted to jawbone charges, took responsibility for his offending, and was “genuinely sorry”.

The difficulty was stopping it, as he was treated for similar offending in 2018, Sandston said. Donker had depressive illness and a history of suicidal ideation.

Judge Richard Russell appeared unmoved.

“The only remorse that I can detect was that he got caught,” Russell said.

“I’m not going to give [discount] for remorse because there isn't any”.

Donker had fuelled international demand for such imagery, in which there was a trend towards younger children and greater brutality, the judge said.

Donker was found with 47 Category A videos, and five images; 29 category B videos and two images, and five category C videos and 13 images, amounting to a total of 54 minutes of video.

The recidivist offender faced similar charges in 2018 and was sentenced by Judge Tony Zohrab to 23 months’ imprisonment.

Russell said the risk of Donker reoffending was high, as was the risk of him causing harm to others.

Donker had contributed to the further victimisation of children, who were abused, assaulted, degraded, and in some instances deformed.

Russell highlighted the Crown’s submissions around the defencelessness and vulnerability of the victims, and said the physical and psychological harm they sustained was “extreme”.

He was seeking material out from other users, and had added an 11-year-old girl in order to elicit nude photos, and made active enquires to find other girls to add.

His offending was premeditated, and he had attempted to conceal his activity.

The judge said Donker was entitled to 25% credit for his guilty pleas and for personal factors, which were suppressed.

He was sentenced to three years and three months imprisonment for the distribution charges and six months for breaching the reporting obligations of the Child Sex offender register, to be served concurrently.

The judge said his stern sentence was a “deterrent to [Donker] and to others contemplating distributing material of the same sort”.

“This is dreadful offending, on young children who are subject to the most hurtful, degrading, and humiliating treatment imaginable ... If you offend again in this way, longer and longer and more severe terms will be visited on you,” Russell said.

“Use your time in prison wisely.”