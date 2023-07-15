Major Nelson infrastructure projects face shortage of 2000 skilled workers

Infrastructure projects in Nelson wil need another 2000 skilled workers over the next two to 10 years. (File photo)

Nelson needs another 2000 skilled workers to meet the demands of major infrastructure projects.

A new job is being created by the Ministry of Social Development to try to find ways to address workforce shortages, along with the launch of Te Mahere Ohumahi ā-Rohe o Te Tauihu o Te Wana-a-Māui Nelson Tasman Regional Workforce Plan 2023, on Wednesday night.

The regional skills and critical industry employment coordinator will “help identify and scale up initiatives to meet the region’s significant need for skilled workers”, a statement from the Nelson Tasman Regional Skills Leadership Group said.

MSD regional commissioner Craig Churchill said the region would have an “expected shortfall of close to 2000 skilled workers” to meet demand from known infrastructure and construction projects in the next two to 10 years.

“We see investing in this new coordinator role as a key opportunity to start working now with priority industries, businesses, iwi, training and education providers and to proactively help our region secure a local skilled construction and trades workforce, as well as develop higher-value, skilled career pathways for the region’s jobseekers, particularly our future school-leavers,” he said.

“Major projects, such as the Nelson Hospital development and Kāinga Ora’s new housing building programme, provide our region and local workers with great opportunities to start developing sustainable careers. We don’t just want to see locals employed short-term on site, we want them to develop great, higher-value skilled jobs.”

David White/Stuff Apprentice plumber Hera Eruera has no regrets about choosing a trade.

The workforce plan was developed by the Nelson Tasman Regional Skills Leadership Group and reported on progress from the 2022 plan as well as challenges and opportunities for the visitor and forestry sectors.

Co-chair Ali Boswijk said the work was focused on “sectors identified as having the most opportunity to address our regional economic challenges and enhance wellbeing”.

The 2022 plan had set out the desire to create a construction skills hub, but that project had failed to secure funding, so the new role was a different way of approaching the issue, she said.

Getting an overview of when all the projects were happening would help inform work to make sure the flow of skilled people into the right spaces could occur, she said.

They would consider “what sort of skills are going to be needed at any point in time ... [and] how we actually help those projects get the best possible access to the skills they might need”.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Nelson Tasman Regional Skills Leadership Group co-chair Ali Boswijk says the work is focused on “sectors identified as having the most opportunity to address our regional economic challenges and enhance wellbeing”.

Co-chair Justin Carter said there was a risk with skills shortages that many of the roles could be filled by transient workers, which wouldn’t benefit the local economy long term. So it was important to make sure as many local business and tradespeople as possible were benefiting from the major infrastructure projects.

The workforce plan noted that productivity in the region increased 3.2% in the past year, compared to a national increase of 2.3%, but that it was still the lowest in the country and the region still had the lowest wages.

Carter said improvements in productivity were a good step, but there needed to be ongoing focus on supporting industries to improve productivity and wages.

“How do we influence so that we can start to move the dial in the right direction?”

The 2022 plan had focused on the aquaculture and construction sectors, while the 2023 plan expanded that to include the visitor and forestry sectors.

Boswijk said for the forestry sector, a challenge would be how to support businesses processing logs, not just sending logs offshore.

In the visitor sector, having a steady workforce with training opportunities to keep people here was the focus.

Making sure there were opportunities for young people to be engaged in training or employment was a challenge across all sectors, as was having opportunities for older workers, given the region’s ageing population, she said.