Judge's patience tested by self representing defendant

When it came time for Paul Andrew Hogarty to step into the dock to appear before the judge, he wasn’t having a bar of it.

“Nah, the dock’s for guilty people,” he told Nelson District court security on Monday, wearing a high visibility jacket.

Eventually, he took his rightful position, appearing before the court on charges of resisting police, kidnap, theft from a car, and male assaults female.

Judge David Ruth asked Hogarty if he understood he was charged with criminal offending, and if he wanted to speak with a criminal lawyer.

“I don’t need a lawyer,” Hogarty said.

Ruth said he didn’t care if Hogarty agreed or not, but he suggested he speak to a lawyer to explain what the criminal process was and to give him advice.

Hogarty said the case was “libel” against his “good name”.

“The allegations against me are fictitious,” he said.

Ruth asked him if he was entering a plea of guilty or not guilty.

“You are trying my patience. This is not a conversation. I don’t need your consent or to enter into a contract with you.”

Ruth told Hogarty that a not guilty plea was being entered, and he was remanded. He will next come before the court on September 4.

Separately, Graham Gordon Charlett appeared before the court on charges of disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence, and exposure of young people to indecent material.

Charlett appeared via audiovisual link from Christchurch Mens’ Prison. He was denied bail and was remanded without plea in custody.