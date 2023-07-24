Historic property case could have wide ripples

Wakatu Incorporation chief executive Kerensa Johnston outlines the tenths claim and its importance to local Māori.

Kerensa Johnston is due to be heading to court shortly to battle for the country's oldest property claim – the Nelson Tenths – but she’d rather the Crown came to the table.

The chief executive of Wakatū Incorporation said the Māori organisation was disappointed that the Crown kept throwing good money after bad, and did not appear to accept the duty that’s already been established by the Supreme Court.

”What we would like to see is the Crown sitting down with us to resolve the issues that the Supreme Court has made really clear.”

The Nelson Tenths reserves refer to the 10% of land, some 15,100 acres, that the New Zealand Company agreed to reserve in the Nelson region for the Māori customary landowners in the 1840s, an agreement that was never upheld.

In addition, their papakāinga (homes and villages), wāhi tapu (sacred areas) and cultivation lands were to be excluded from settlement.

But instead, less than 3,000 acres were reserved and protected.

In 2017, the Supreme Court ruled that the Crown had a legal duty to reserve the customary Tenths, and directed the parties back to the High Court to determine the extent of the Crown’s breaches, remedies and any Crown defences.

The case is New Zealand’s oldest property claim, having been argued for more than 180 years, and one of the largest pieces of litigation against the Crown.

It is being led by kaumātua Rore Stafford on behalf of the customary landowners.

Johnston is part of the legal team that will be at the High Court in Wellington next month, where the case will be heard and the extent of the Crown’s breaches and how they will be remedied by way of land, and compensation, will be determined.

The case is expected to last 10 weeks.

BRADEN FASTIER / Nelson Mail Wakatū Incorporation CEO Kerensa Johnston said Wakatū was disappointed that the Crown kept throwing good money after bad, and did not appear to accept the duty that’s already been established by the Supreme Court.

Wakatū Incorporation chair Johnny McGregor said the government’s decision to spend $5 million of taxpayers’ funds on a protracted legal battle against the customary landowners “lacked economic prudence”.

A spokesperson for Attorney General David Parker said he did not comment on matters that were before the courts.

Johnston said the Tenths was probably one of the most significant legal cases that a lot of people probably hadn't heard of.

She has been involved in the legal team’s fight for the past 14 years, a short time, she said, compared with Stafford and other leaders across Te Tauihu.

“To me, it’s always been a really, really simple thing.

“There is a legal agreement and legal duties in place, they haven't been fulfilled. They ought to be fulfilled.”

Wakatū Incorporation is funding the litigation, but it is “wider than the Wakatū whānau”.

Supplied/Nelson Mail A plan of the Town of Nelson, 28th of April 1842. Green areas were “native reserves”.

The Native Land Court in 1893 identified just under 300 people as the original landowners of the Nelson Tenths reserves. Now, their descendants number some 30,000.

The Supreme Court ruling that the Crown had a fiduciary duty with respect to the Māori owners “attracted a lot of interest, not just here ... but also indigenous communities around the world”, Johnston said.

In some respects there were comparable jurisdictions in places like Canada, where there was a “really proactive approach” to resolving large land cases of this nature.

“There are definitely examples that the judgement can draw on globally.”

Likewise, the upcoming proceedings and their outcome were likely to attract interest of indigenous communities globally, she said.

There were plenty of stories of resistance, advocacy and protest from affected families in the top of the south, who refused to leave their lands or went to Parliament with petitions and letters.

Supplied/Nelson Mail Kaumātua Rore Stafford is the last man standing in a case involving vast swathes of Nelson land meant to be held for local Māori.

In the latter part of the 1800s, the expectation was that Māori would simply cease to exist, which explained some of the legislation at the time.

Johnston said mana whenua were then feeling the “worst effects” of colonisation: high rates of child mortality, sickness, and poverty because of a lack of access to their lands.

“Some of the land laws were crafted on the assumption that soon this Māori land will be available for everyone else, because these people will no longer exist,” she said.

“That was a really strong policy theme, and we don’t start to recover from that until after World War II.”