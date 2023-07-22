No money for clothes, shoes, insurance, or savings - still the budget is in the red

Forty-eight per cent of voters surveyed in the 1News Kantar Public Poll said cost of living was the issue most likely to influence their vote this year. (First published 13/03/23)

A single mum in Nelson raising several kids has a budget of $100 a week for food. There's nothing in the bank for clothes or shoes. Nothing for savings.

And still, she is in the red, by $106 a week.

The same goes for a married couple getting by on superannuation.

There’s nothing in their budget for insurance, nothing for clothes or shoes. Still, they’re short $9 every fortnight.

STUFF/Stuff Households are having to go without to just keep up with the basic costs.

So too, for a single mum on a supported living payment in transitional housing. There’s nothing for “extras” like clothes, shoes or insurance, but she’s still $123 in the red. When the family manages to move out of transitional housing and has to pay market rent it will get even harder.

These spreadsheets aren’t fictional examples – they’re the budgets of real people, reflecting their real money situation.

The anonymised accounts were provided by the Nelson Budget Service, to show the impact the cost of living crisis is having on Nelsonians.

It comes as the service has a three-week wait list for clients seeking help.

At times the biggest challenge for the service’s staff was offering hope, co-ordinator Tessa Bell said.

“It’s really getting harder for people to hang on to hope – and it’s our job to try and keep that hope alive.”

The service was also starting to see more people from “middle New Zealand” who were asking for assistance in the light of rising costs and interest rates, she said.

Some were needing to find up to $750 extra a fortnight for mortgage repayments – and that was alongside increases in food, electricity, petrol, and rates.

Many in that position were uncomfortable opening up to the budget service about their finances, but it was a place that was judgement free, she said.

For many families in the community the struggle to make ends meet was real.

Things like sports or extracurricular activities were no longer affordable for many, as even groceries became a luxury with some having as little as $10 for food once everything else was paid.

“We have a lot of parents who aren’t eating so that their kids can eat. We have elderly people who aren’t turning on the heat.”

That had flow-on effects for the health and well-being of the community, she said.

“We often have clients who haven’t eaten for days. Who make a bottle of milk stretch a fortnight ... We see it often that kids are going hungry, grown-ups are going hungry – because if we’re really honest groceries are a flexible part of our budget.”

For many families kids sports or extracurricular activities were no longer affordable.

These example budgets were not the extreme end of what they were seeing, she said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Tessa Bell from the Nelson Budget Service says the struggle is real for many families in Nelson at the moment.

“This is standard ... the reality is most of our clients are just your average people trying to get by. They’re not people going out and buying $5000 sofas on lay-by.”

Many were on supported living payments with limited, or no, options to increase their incomes.

For the most part, when there just wasn’t enough money to cover anything, it often became a case of whichever creditor was the loudest would get paid first as people tried to juggle their finances.

She hoped people seeing the real budgets would appreciate the reality facing many families, and appreciate that it’s not just a case of people needing to work harder.

“Poverty is not a moral failing – it’s a lack of money and resources.”

Tessa Bell’s advice if you need help...

Ask for help – there are amazing resources in your community that can walk you through what’s going on

Break it down – look at the things you need to sort out as a work in progress. If you try to sort it all at once it becomes overwhelming.

Talk to friend and whanau, ask them how they are, share your struggles to spread the idea that it is okay to not be doing okay

Know your rights – many people are convinced by lenders or debt collectors that they don’t have a choice – there is always a choice and our mentors can support you to know what your rights are.

... and if you want to help others