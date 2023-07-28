Claim campground's low rates 'cheapening' town rejected by owner

Jo Hopkinson at the former Murchison Motels that she redeveloped into rental properties. Hopkinson is upset the council owned campground’s tariffs are “40% lower” than others in the district.

A Murchison accomodation provider says the council is failing to manage the lessee at Riverside Holiday Park, leading to “static” tariffs in other holiday accommodation and the “cheapening” of the town.

But the manager of the council owned asset told Stuff Jo Hopkinson’s allegations were untrue and prices at the park were only a few dollars lower than other holiday parks in Murchison.

At the Tasman District Council meeting this month, Hopkinson spoke at the public forum about concerns around “subletting” on the premises, the construction of a building at the park, suppressed tariffs and what she alleged was a “disturbing” lack of proper management by the council.

Hopkinson, a ratepayer and accommodation provider in Murchison, told thecouncil that last year, when it extended the Riverside Holiday Park’s lease, that the lessee needed to be paying market rates and not a peppercorn rent.

The lease, she said, was increased to close to market rates, and the lessee at the time believed the new lessee would be lifting prices.

Instead, she and others had noticed tariffs “haven't been lifted as expected”, and were “40% lower” than most other holiday parks in the north of the South Island.

“Similar businesses cannot raise their tariffs to be seen as extraordinarily higher than Riverside Holiday Park’s,” she argued.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail Murchison’s main street sits on State Highway 6 and is bordered by the Buller and Matakitaki Rivers.

“So the tariffs have to stay static to stay competitive, and the town becomes cheapened.”

Hopkinson said the manager of the park had added a new building for another business which had started operating out of it, Ultimate Descent, which she said were violations of the lease.

She had asked for documentation from the council proving it had given permission to put up the building, and to operate the business there, but the council had been unable to provide any.

Hopkinson said one non lessee owner of Ultimate Descents gave his address as the park, and asked how much he was paying in rent and how.

“Is it free, or is the Riverside Holiday Park reimbursed? The only answer to these questions is you will never know. The situation is muddy at best, and provides both businesses an unfair and uncompetitive advantage.”

However, Sonny Jowsey, who manages the park, rejected Hopkinson’s allegations that the situation was “muddy and unfair”.

“Pretty much everything she said is completely untrue,” Jowsey told Stuff in a telephone interview.

Ultimate Descents in Murchison on State Highway 6 with hand-painted signs advertising their buildings for sale. Bookings for the Murchison-based rafting company had all but disappeared by the end of March 2020 as Covid-19 spread globally.

Jowsey said their prices had risen twice in the past two years, and at the moment, were around $3 cheaper than the other holiday parks in Murchison.

Regarding the business being located at the holiday park, Jowsey said they had a right to occupy with the council, and had had that since they had been operating there

Jowsey owned the business that ran Riverside Holiday Park, but only had a third share in Ultimate Descents, which meant his income from the rafting company was “low” as opposed to the holiday park.

The manager of the holiday park said as a council owned asset, the camp was being used in a way to support the local community.

In terms of the accommodation of staff, Jowsey said they did have guides that stayed at the park, but they paid to do so, and there was an associated paper trail from that. One guide was living there at the moment, and the rest of the guides were transient and came and went, he said.

Riverside’s rates were competitive, and Ultimate Descents was a business that had been operating in Murchison for over 30 years, a business that brought people to the community and provided employment for the community, Jowsey said.

Both businesses were community focused and did a lot of work taking school children at cost, and had also been involved in river clean up activities, he said.

“I think, given that it's a council owned asset, it’s being used in a way to support the local community, which is what should be used for.”

Emails from a council staff member sent to Hopkinson said that the rafting operation and structure had both been authorised by the council as lessor, and that the pricing of the camp was controlled by the lessee in the running of their business. They were “specifically targeting the lower quartile of the market”.

One of the reasons for this, the email said, was that the campground has an usually high number of non bathroom cabins from the 1970s that were due for renewal work.

”Until this is completed, they are priced to reflect their condition, and to try to match the demand to greater than average number of cabins.”

Enterprise and property services manager Nick Chin said Riverside Holiday Park and Ultimate Descents were working within their leased terms or within the licence to occcupy and paying a fair market rental.

The council’s enterprise staff would continue to remain in communication with the lessee over both operations.

“However, we see this as a positive business model that complements each other and ultimately benefits the community and other local businesses.”