'He strikes fear into the depths of their hearts': pheasant's backyard reign of terror

The golden pheasant that stalks the Millsons’ property makes a beeline for their grandchildren.

He weighs no more than a block of butter, but when Fez the golden pheasant appears in Chris and Ange Millson’s garden, children run for their lives.

“He’s got the grandchildren running scared: he strikes fear into the depths of their hearts,” Chris said.

Fez appeared at the Millsons’ Aniseed Valley property last October. “We heard the odd bird call in the bush over a period of time, then we spotted him.”

The juvenile pheasant grew bolder, visiting the garden regularly and establishing a pecking order – with the Millsons’ grandchildren at the bottom of the pile.

READ MORE:

* 'It was like a tornado': Cockatoos go wild in hotel room on Aussie island

* Newsable today: Kākāpō make their North Island comeback

* New Zealanders are locking down their cats, for good

* Larger-than-life dog photos bring fame



“He doesn’t bother us,” Chris said, referring to the adults. “But the little kids, he appears from nowhere and strikes terror... He tries to climb up them, jumps up and pecks them, makes a funny little noise.”

Here, Chris attempts a pheasant-like “brrr” call.

Outdoor activities turn to chaos when Fez appears, he said.

Chris Millson/Supplied Pheasant

“Children running for safety, parents grabbing babies and small children; it’s everyone for themselves.”

The Millsons’ eldest grandchild, 12-year-old Lilly, said Fez uses his claws and beak to clamber up the nearest child.

Standing still only agitates him more, as does running away – “he’s really, really fast”, Lilly said. For a while they tried squirting him with a water pistol, but this only seemed to enrage the small bird, she said.

Chris Millson/Supplied Chris Millson's granddaughter watches Fez the pheasant through the window.

When there are no adult or dogs available to protect the children, their only option is to stay indoors, Lilly said. And even then, Fez sticks around, keeping an eye on the little people through the windows and giving the children an unsettling sense of being watched.

While he saw wild pheasants from time to time, Chris suspected Fez had either escaped or “been liberated”, before taking up residence in one of the property’s gullies.

Chris Millson/supplied Chris Millson says "Fez" the pheasant attacks his grandchildren when they come to play at his Aniseed Valley,N Nelson property. Fez watches the family through the window.

Ange, who has observed the pheasant reacting to her baby granddaughter’s shrieks, thinks Fez could be attracted to the children’s high-pitched voices.

Dr Kat Littlewood, a veterinary specialist in animal welfare, behaviour and ethics at Massey University, said there could be a few factors behind Fez’s behaviour.

Birds, particularly males, can be territorial, Littlewood said. If children weren’t usually resident at the property, Fez could see them as a threat.

Chris Millson/Nelson Mail A water pistol and long sleeves offered little protection against the determined pheasant, said 12-year-old Lilly.

Like cats and dogs, birds go through a socialisation period while young, she said. If Fez wasn’t exposed to children during that critical time, it could be that he’s not accustomed to smaller people.

And the aggressive behaviour could be exacerbated by a surge in testosterone as the juvenile male bird grew, Littlewood said.

The family could attempt to get Fez used to the children by offering him food he liked, she said. Initially while the children were at a safe distance away, and over time, having them move closer.