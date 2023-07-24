New Wakefield community facility, Brightwater upgrade moving forward

The proposed new facility in Wakefield will replace the ageing and earthquake prone Wakefield Hall.

A new community facility for Wakefield and an upgrade to Brightwater facilities are set to move forward after the Tasman District Council gave the green light to staff to work on feasibility studies and concept designs of the project.

While a single Waimea South community facility had been considered in the past, that option was dumped as it was “not considered an optimal solution based on current best practice and existing supply of facilities”, according to the Waimea South Community Facility Needs and Options Study.

A single hub facility, where more than half of Waimea South residents would have to drive a private vehicle to use it, went against current planning and was “counter to building a collective identity for Waimea South,” the study said.

The Needs Analysis, conducted by consultants Global Leisure Group, built on two years of work by the Waimea South Community Facility Charitable Trust, together with the Wakefield and Brightwater Community Associations and the council.

In the study, it was recommended a new community facility be built on Wakefield Reserve, while in Brightwater, Centennial Park could be developed and modernised with an extension and additional spaces, a link to hard-court surfaces, and “fitness and play space integration”.

Youth and older adults in particular would benefit from the creation of a casual ‘hang’ space to socialise, the needs study said.

There was also the potential to refresh outdoor spaces with facilities like climbing walls and pump tracks.

The facility in Wakefield will replace the ageing and earthquake prone Wakefield Hall.

At Thursday’s council meeting, Peter Verstappen, speaking for the Waimea South Community Facility Charitable Trust Board, said the needs assessment recognised that there were different possibilities and opportunities in the two communities.

In Brightwater, there were a number of facilities that were still in quite good condition and with some reinvestment and development would suit the needs of that community, while Wakefield’s facilities were “well beyond the use-by date”, he said.

While the recommendations was for the project to split facilities, stakeholders still wanted an overarching body having oversight for the project as a community hub concept, which worked very well in other districts, Verstappen said.

Councillor Christeen Mackenzie said there was an opportunity to “really set these two communities up for the future” and to make sure they were working together rather than competing.

However, not everyone was enthused about the facilities moving forward.

Councillor Mark Greening said council was creating “an escalating expectation of delivery” at a time when it was supposed to be reducing costs

“It's also interesting to note that the costs are already looking like $8 million and we've only put $6m into our long term plan further down the track ... we just can't afford it right now.”

The next phase of work is a feasibility study, scheduled to be undertaken over September and October this year, followed by initial concept design and costings in October and November 2023.

Councillors Dan Shallcrass and Mackenzie and Deputy Mayor Stuart Bryant were appointed to the Brightwater-Wakefield Community Facilities Project Advisory Group.

The council has already allocated $8.6 million of capital funding in year seven of the 2021-2031 Long Term Plan for a new facility for Brightwater and Wakefield, a council report said.

Mackenzie said this was about community wellbeing and resilience, and about providing opportunities for people within those communities.

As Wakefield School was moving to become a full primary school, kids would be in the community rather than heading off to intermediate, Mackenzie said.

“They need places to go and things to do, so it's about the people.”