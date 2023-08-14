How a cell tower sparked division in a small town

The historic Tasman district town of Wakefield was the unlikely scene of a row with allegations of fraud

It was supposed to be a celebratory night for a community group in a historic Tasman district town. Instead it was marred by division and allegations of election fraud. Catherine Hubbard reports.

The evening was to be a milestone for the Wakefield Community Council, a volunteer run group in the historic town, 22 kilometres from Nelson.

Stuart Watts, who had been on the community council for 50 years, was thanked with a beautiful anniversary cake, cut by Mayor Tim King and deputy mayor Stuart Bryant.

So far, so good. But after the celebrations, the annual general meeting moved on to the election of a new committee and that’s where things went downhill.

What was normally a quick and orderly election became a heated episode after a group of new members attempting to get its own nominees on to the council mounted what has been described as a “takeover attempt”.

The seeds of the division started with a 5G telecommunications tower. In February, Fortysouth announced it planned to build a tower near McGazzaland, a popular bicycle pump track had opened nine months before. From the outset there was strong opposition.

A public meeting scheduled to discuss the subject in March was cancelled because of “not enough information and misinformation” circulating in the community, Wakefield Community Council chair and organiser Julian Eggers said at the time.

By June, the tower had been granted resource consent by the Tasman District Council and the company was in the process of planning its construction.

The issue had arisen at several community council meetings in the interim, but those who were unhappy about its construction were also unhappy about the “lack of consultation”.

Wakefield resident Shannen Wagstaff started a petition on change.org asking for the 15-metre-high tower to be relocated.

Local councillors worked hard to find a different site, considering a number of locations, but multiple hurdles arose, and none were suitable.

In the wake of the cancelled community council meeting, others in the town organised a separate public meeting for people upset about the tower.

Angel Esvella attended the alternative meeting in May, and was among those who later decided to become members of the community council, paying a $5 joining fee that provides a right to speak and vote at meetings.

Esvella, a hypnotherapist, said she was “absolutely” against the tower.

“I just think it’s wrong putting it there. It’s unsightly. There hasn’t been testing done on these towers for years..”

Asked if the first community council meeting had been cancelled to avoid the community boiling over into division, she said she didn’t think so.

“There’s the whole control thing going on. They don’t want people to have their say.”

On July 17, Esvella and other new members came to the council's 50th annual general meeting, when a new 13-strong management committee was to be elected.

Moutere/Waimea ward councillor Christeen Mackenzie described the turnout as “huge”. Usually, these AGMs last 30 minutes, if that. This one took three hours.

The new group put forward a list of 13 candidates, and there were another dozen or so from the floor.

Votes were cast, and deputy mayor Bryant and Mackenzie and fellow Tasman district councillors Dan Shallcrass went out the back to count them, together with the proxy votes that had arrived.

“You couldn’t really do the vote with a yes or no, because 13 people were getting elected at the same time, therefore we had to get it in writing,” Mackenzie said.

Collating the votes was a “bit of job”, and took between one and a half to two hours.

Some clapped when they heard the results, which did not include those names put forward by the new group. But others, Mackenzie said, were “upset and angry”.

“They made an accusation that [the election result] must be fraudulent,” she said.

“It's rather unfortunate to be accused of fraud, and rather unpleasant.”

She said she felt intimidated. Stuff has heard from witnesses that some of those angry at the result demanded to see the voting papers, but they were refused.

Outside, as the councillors left the meeting, a group of around six people lingered.

“They were having a crack at us as we got to our vehicles,” Shallcrass said, “saying things like ‘this is not democracy’”.

Shallcrass said there was some “contact” made with Mackenzie’s vehicle.

The councillor, who typically attends council meetings in t-shirts and trucker caps, describes himself as a person who gets on with everybody.

But he said he was treated as if he were the enemy because he disagreed with their views.

It could easily have gone pear shaped. Asked to describe the language and atmosphere, Shallcrass said it was “appalling”.

Esvella alleged the meeting was run “unconstitutionally”, and later drafted an email listing outlining the “breaches” and demanding a response within five days.

Failing that, she would put a complaint to the New Zealand Companies Office about the council, citing the Incorporated Societies Act 1908 and 2022.

According to the Companies Office website, the Incorporated Societies Act 2022 only comes into effect on October 5 this year. Under the 1908 Act, societies set their own rules for voting in their constitution.

Esvella agreed to send Stuff the email, but later changed her mind.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for me to send you that email, while they have the opportunity to cure the problem,” she said.

Former Tasman district councillor Dean McNamara was one of those nominated, but not elected at the July meeting.

McNamara said group was made up of people from varied backgrounds who didn’t feel they were being listened to.

The 5G tower, he said, was “polluting” the pump track.

“One aspect of it is that it’s a health concern, the other is that it’s a visual desecration of a very nice, well laid out bike path.”

McNamara said simple mathematics meant some of those nominated by the group of newcomers should have got in.

Told that others had described the events as a takeover attempt or coup, McNamara replied: “Is it a coup? Did people feel unhappy with the way it was being run? Absolutely they did. But on the other hand, there were people from the other side running around the community saying that a bunch of nutters were trying to take over the council, we’ve got to stop them.”

Asked if all of those who voted lived in Wakefield, McNamara said he believed so.

“Certainly from the ‘conspiracist’ side there was nobody ringing in from out of town.”

One Wakefield local who attended the meeting stressed how the community was largely a happy place, with positive developments and accessible community representation.

She recalled Tasman Mayor Tim King’s talk on the night, a homage to the work the community council did to get potholes fixed, to sort out the bus locations - run-of-the-mill things, but important for residents to live out their days contentedly.

But she described the AGM as a “massive takeover attempt”, one which served as a reminder of the dangers of being a silent majority.