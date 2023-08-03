Fifeshire Foundation celebrates three decades of giving people 'a hand up'

Fifeshire Foundation chair Peter Verstappen and kaiwhakahaere Shanine Hermsen celebrate the foundationâs 30 years serving Nelson with a cake and a gathering of supporters.

Shanine Hermsen, Fifeshire Foundation’s kaiwhakahaere (executive officer) opened a message from someone thanking her for a grant that allowed her to buy some firewood.

“[It said] ‘thank you so much, you don’t know how much of a hand up this has been in a time of massive stress’,” Hermsen said.

“That sort of stuff makes you go, wow, that’s what we do what we do.”

Three decades ago, during its first year as a registered charity, the Fifeshire Foundation gave out $6600 in grants. Now, the charity distributes around $250,000 annually, grants that help around 500 families or individuals. That doesn’t include the Big Give each Christmas, or donations of goods they receive and pass on.

The foundation offers Nelson locals grants for a diverse and exhaustive list of needs including dental work, swimming lessons, clothing, school camps and drivers’ licence costs.

Last Christmas, the foundation’s Big Give meant 300 families and individuals received parcels of toys and food.

“We’re pretty unique across the country in the way we help people locally ... you don’t see it elsewhere,” Hermsen said.

On Saturday, the foundation celebrated 30 years helping Nelson with a gathering that included donors, supporters and people the foundation has helped in the past.

It was the perfect way to mark the Fifeshire Foundation’s work, and thank everyone who has helped them make a difference, Hermsen said.

“Our volunteers and supporters are amazing, we’re always so grateful for their help.”

Winter warmer

The foundation has also been a part of helping Nelson residents stay warm over winter by facilitating a winter energy payment pay-it-forward scheme with.

This year, Fifeshire Foundation is offering winter grants towards the cost of power bills, and firewood for families struggling to keep warm.

The initiative, a collaboration with Community Action Nelson, was kick-started with a $10,000 grant from Network Tasman, and $5000 from Whakatū Rotary Club.

Community Action Nelson co-chair Penny Molnar said for many retired people, the $40 winter energy payment was not a lot of money.

“...While for many more families now with food prices climbing daily, for some families and individuals it could mean the difference between buying the food they really need, running the heater or going cold,” she said.

“Knowing how tough the daily expenses are now, we’re suggesting rather than declining the winter energy payment, we’d love to see [recipients who don’t need them] pass it on to do some good right here in Nelson.”

The foundation’s chair Peter Verstappen said since it was launched last month, the winter grants programme has helped 70 families keep warm.

The programme runs until the end of August, you can find out more at fifeshirefoundation.co.nz.