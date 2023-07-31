Eight break-ins over seven years puts restaurant owner on edge

Police car outside the Smoking Barrel Cafe and Restaurant in High St, Motueka, which has been repeatedly hit by thieves. (file photo)

Broken into for the eighth time, Motueka restaurateur Josiah Smits watched security camera footage of the crime and felt sick to his stomach.

The perpetrator was wearing a balaclava over their face, socks on their hands, and overalls on inside-out.

They tried to break into the safe on the premises for hours, but failed to breach it.

So smashed up was the strongbox, its owners initially could even get it open themselves.

“It certainly makes us feel on edge,” Smits said.

“When you watch that footage, it brings back all the other times when we have had people break in and it's been caught on camera. It’s that sickening feeling of someone being in your space.”

On Facebook, he made an appeal for information about the July 17 break in.

It’s a tactic that has helped in the past, he said.

After each incident, there’s a whole pile of hassle – the couple have to deal with police, insurance, and installing yet more deterrents - more cameras, upgrading alarm sensors, putting security bars on doors.

They have now had to replace two safes, at cost of $3000 to $4000, and additional security improvements cost around $10,000.

Apart from the inconvenience, Smits said, each time something happened, “you put your guard up a bit more”, and trust those around you a bit less.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Josiah Smits of the Smoking Barrel Café and Restaurant with some of his famous doughnuts outside his High St, Motueka business. (file photo)

While he was incredibly grateful for the police response, he’s concerned that they are under resourced.

“I've lived here my whole life and it's just a shame to see these things happening more on a regular occurrence.”

Smits has spoken to several people about organising a meeting with the police and local councillors.

The general feeling from business owners, he said, was that there was too much going on, and not enough police to keep things under control.

The car park behind the restaurant was dark and while businesses had installed security cameras, there were still spots that needed cameras.

Six kilometres away, in Riwaka, Toni Marshall’s ute was stolen from out the back of her café, Mrs Smith’s Café & Vegetables, on the night of July 16.

Marshall said that when the ute was later stopped by police, they failed to run the licence plates, and the person who pinched it was able to drive away.

Through the tight-knit community grapevine, she knew who had stolen her vehicle, and provided their name to officers. This information was not acted on, she said.

Having seen images of the Smoking Barrel break in, she believes her ute was used in the crime the following night.

She has the ute back, but it had been trashed – it was painted red, a door was flapping open, it had a flat tyre, the rear vision mirror was ripped off, the reverse camera and stabilisers had been taken, and someone else’s licence plate was still attached to the front.

“I'm angry that I was stolen from,” Marshall said. “And I'm angry that nothing has been done about it.”

Motueka ward councillor Brent Maru said the Smits worked hard running a successful business, and it was saddening to hear of the latest break-in.

The Motueka Community Board had granted $10,000 to upgrade the town camera systems, though he wasn’t able to immediately confirm the location of the five new cameras.

While crime in Motueka was “absolutely unacceptable”, Maru said focus was probably needed on the “root causes” rather than the actual actions.

Our Town Motueka coordinator Claire Hutt said in addition to the Smoking Barrel, a sportswear shop had been broken into recently, and there was a lot of shoplifting going on.

To combat this, businesses had established a phone tree of around 40 premises, and would ring around with descriptions of offenders to watch out for - not just thieves, but with those who were intoxicated or threatening.

That had proven very successful, she said.

But two other community members reported drug deals taking place openly on the street.

A police spokesperson said police were actively investigating the Smoking Barrel burglary.

“We understand how invasive burglaries can be on their victims, let alone being victimised in multiple incidents.

“In some instances, our staff make arrests while an incident is unfolding, and in other cases our staff work diligently with all of lines of enquiry available to hold offenders to account.”