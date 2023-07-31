New buses charged and ready to go: five things you need to know

Passengers try out one of the new eBuses on trial in Nelson before the full service commences on August 1.

The buses are painted, and the electric batteries are charged, ready for the region’s new service to start operating on Tuesday. But what's different, and how will it work? Here are five things you need to know.

So what’s happening?

On Tuesday the new bus network will officially be launched.

The changes include an expanded network, reaching out to Wakefield, Motueka, and the airport.

Services will also be more frequent service from Richmond to Nelson, with buses running every 30 minutes, from 7am to 7pm, 7 days a week.

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail The new eBuses will soon be a familiar sight on Nelson-Tasman roads.

How will the airport service work?

The Route 4 service will run from the Brook to the airport, via Nelson City Centre and Tāhunanui. People wanting travelling further afield will be able to switch onto the bus at the Tāhunanui and Nelson interchanges.

Nelson Airport chief executive Mark Thompson has welcomed the extra travel choice for staff and visitors.

“I’m sure locals and visitors alike will take full advantage of the service.”

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail The revamped bus terminal in Bridge St ready for the new eBus service.

What is the express service?

Routes 5 and 6 carry passengers to further afield spots, such as Berryfields, Mapua and Motueka (Route 5) and Wakefield and Hope (Route 6).

But, while past the Richmond interchange there are frequent stops, between Richmond and Nelson City Centre the bus will only stop once at Nelson Hospital, making it an express service.

As a comparison, a mid-morning journey from the Richmond interchange to Nelson on route 1 is scheduled to take 36 minutes. On an express service it will take 23 minutes.

Supplied Nelson bus route map showing routes to Motueka and Wakefield

How does the on-demand service in Stoke work?

A new “on demand” service is replacing the Hail and Ride service in Stoke.

Passengers will be able to order a bus to a ‘virtual stop’ using an app or by phoning, with the bus arriving within 40 minutes.

The service will run 9am to 3pm Monday to Friday.

Once you’ve been picked up the driver will “take the most efficient route to your destination based on the destinations of other passengers and yourself”, the Nelson City Council says.

Group Manager Infrastructure Alec Louverdis said the new service would take some getting used to, but they expected patronage to be greater than the old Loop service, based on the experience of other New Zealand centres that had introduced on demand services.

“Patronage on the current loop service is steady as it is well-used by older adults in Stoke who get free travel with their Super Gold card, but it went to quite a limited number of places.”

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail Bus driver Phil Babbage is a big fan of the new eBuses which will officially roll out on Tuesday.

How much will it cost?

The flat fare for travel between Nelson and Richmond will be $2 with a Bee Card – but less if you have concessions (for example the Gold Card or student discount). These concessions can be loaded onto your Bee Card.

The maximum you’ll pay for a trip to Wakefield or Motueka is $6 on the Bee Card.

You can pay cash, but the charge will be higher than with a Bee Card. The cards can be bought at the Nelson and Richmond council customer service centres, Nelson and Richmond libraries, Motueka library from August 1 and Four Squares in Wakefield and Māpua, or online at https://buff.ly/3NUPskM