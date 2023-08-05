Man who lived life in 'reverse' saw endless possibilities

Behind the counter of his New Age shop Possibilities on Hardy St, Avery Dash was at his happiest, meeting and talking with people from all walks of life.

Avery Dash

b July 13, 1946

d July 19, 2023

Avery Dash led his life in reverse to most – living out his “retirement” before his working life. As a 23-year-old, he told his father he didn’t plan on starting work until he turned 45.

His words became prophetic. After travelling the world and experimenting with alternative lifestyles, Avery started the Festival of Possibilities and opened a New Age shop with the same name in Nelson in 1992 at the age of 45.

Avery had spent eight years living in the Tui community in Golden Bay before relocating to the city, which at the time, was celebrating its 150th anniversary. Friends asked him to join their peace group in the parade, the only “alternative” group among 90 others in the event.

“That was also the time when the Dutch had a Dutch Week, the Asians had an Asian Week, and it just hit me: why don’t I do a festival of all the wonderful alternative things available in the Nelson district?,” he told the Nelson Evening Mail in a feature story in 2000.

Avery, who was described by friends as philosophical by nature, was convinced that his life’s wanderings were preparation for what lay ahead.

“I believe the universe sends people to where their gift eventually comes out and helps in the evolution of society.”

Patrick Hamilton Avery Dash’s happiest times were getting to know those who wandered through the doors of his shop. “He always wanted to know everything that people were thinking, and what they felt,” a long time friend said.

Avery was born in 1946 in Montreal, Canada, where his grandparents settled after fleeing the Russian pogroms.

He attended university from 1963 to 1970, studying commerce, psychology and sociology, but eventually reached a point where he decided to explore life by travelling. He spent two years living in communes in Vancouver, which was the Haight-Ashbury of Canada at the time.

“It was a swinging town ... In those days, if you had long hair and were more partial to cannabis than alcohol, you were in a smaller group with a family feeling.

“We were dreamers, we explored how to make a better society, we thought that within five years the world would be an entirely different place.”

He also attended Woodstock, which his friend Stephen Phizicky said he thought was the “greatest thing”.

Already interested in yoga and meditation, when his grandfather died and left him an inheritance of $100, Avery bought a student air ticket to London for $95, with the idea of going to India to become enlightened.

He consequently travelled through Europe, the Middle East and Asia, visiting Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, and India, living for a year in Afghanistan, and doing a stint in an Israeli kibbutz.

Supplied/Nelson Mail Avery Dash pictured inside the shop Possibilities, which he ran for 25 years.

As a hippy, or a flower child of the late 60s and early 70s, his travels opened his eyes to a wider world and his place in it.

In 1975, he arrived in New Zealand, joining friends at a commune near Mt Ruapehu for three years, before moving to Whangaparāoa, north of Auckland.

“I felt like I was home,” he told a Nelson Mail reporter. “I loved it.”

Avery moved to the Tui Community in 1985, where he lived in a house bus and did stained-glass craftwork in motifs fitting the Tui philosophy – yin and yang pieces, dolphins, suns and hearts.

The community had been established around two months before he joined, making him one of its early members.

Supplied/Nelson Mail Avery Dash also founded and ran the Festival of Possibilities for nine years.

“We were very much pioneering, full of vision, full of idealism, full of strength to create something practical,” long time friend Yana said.

After five years, he started getting messages – “from within, call it my higher self or inner knowing”, telling him it was time to move on.

He came to Nelson and opened a store he named Possibilities, selling crystals, dream catchers, salt lamps, and tarot cards, and books on spiritual teachings, yoga and healing.

It was behind the counter that he was at his happiest, Avery’s daughter Heidi Giles said.

Supplied/Nelson Mail Avery Dash, pictured at Possibilities.

Over the shop’s 25-year operation, Avery loved going to work everyday.

“He always wanted to know everything that people were thinking and what they felt,” Phizicky said.

“He was very sensitive to other people’s moods and interests.”

Avery became a fixture in Nelson – arguably the town’s most visible hippy, cutting an unconventional figure with his long hair in a ponytail, beard, big purple tops and scarves and a baggy waistcoat with pockets.

Despite hearing that the shop “would never work”, it went on to become the third-largest seller of alternative books in the country.

He also founded and ran the Possibilities Festival for nine years, held at Founders Park, always in sunshine, before passing over the baton to Nelson yoga teacher Maureen McKain.

The festival was a place where didgeridoos and mantras sounded, where you could have a psychic reading or learn about chakra healing, auras or numerology. It attracted what one writer described as the “spiritual pilgrims, the mainstream gawkers, [and] the healthily curious”.

A smoker since the age of 18, Avery had battled emphysema for the past decade and a half before he died at home on July 19, days after his 77th birthday.

At his funeral on Sunday, his daughter brought a massive bowl of stickers for people to decorate his coffin, with stars and hearts and rainbows and fairies, a fitting tribute and send off for the man Phizicky described as a “gentle soul”.

“He believed and lived peace and love,” he said.