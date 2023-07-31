Woman who has tried to avoid paying rates, dog registration back in court for refusing breath test

Megan Gordon told police she did not recognise their authority. (file photo)

She’s refused to pay her dog registration, owes the council a backlog of rates and now Megan Gordon is facing more court action for refusing to comply with police.

Gordon, 56, appeared in Nelson District Court on Monday, facing charges of refusing to stop for and resisting police, and refusing to give her details to officers.

Last year, Gordon was charged with wilful trespass after she locked herself inside a dog shelter, where her unregistered dog was impounded. She was also subject to civil action by Nelson City Council for non-payment of rates.

According to the police summary of facts, at about 8pm on July 5, Gordon failed to stop at an alcohol checkpoint on Halifax St.

Police turned on lights and sirens and followed her Audi along Haven Rd and onto Beachville Cres.

As she turned around at the end of the cul-de-sac, police positioned their vehicle to block the road. Gordon drove towards police, “reversed at speed into a bank” and then drove towards police again.

Then, she locked her doors and refused requests to get out and be breath tested. Police pepper sprayed and arrested her.

“[Gordon] went completely limp, refusing to comply with any directions or assist with getting into the patrol vehicle,” the summary said.

Inside the vehicle, Gordon kicked at police. She refused to give her details, and at the station, refused to give an evidential blood test.

She told police she “did not consent or recognise New Zealand police authority”, the summary said.

“She stated ‘this is a paper crime’, and that she had been out having a good time, consuming two glasses of wine and did not stop for police.”

Representing herself in court, Gordon was supported by McKenzie friend Luke King and supported by around 20 people who sat in the gallery.

Judge Jo Rielly asked Gordon several times how she pleaded to the charges, but Gordon instead referred to paperwork she had provided.

At Gordon’s request, more documents were handed to Judge Rielly.

“The court has now been served with those documents,” Gordon said.

“Thanks,” Judge Rielly replied. “What’s your plea, guilty or not guilty?”

“No plea,” Gordon replied. “May I ask a question? How can this be a criminal charge when there’s no victim?”

“That’s not how all charges work,” Judge Rielly told her, explaining that Gordon was alleged to have committed an offence against the Land Transport Authority.

As Gordon had not entered a plea, a not guilty plea was entered ahead of a case review hearing in September, the judge told her.