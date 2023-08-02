Speech impediment an issue for convicted drunk driver, court hears

A man with a speech impediment was sentenced on Tuesday for having alcohol in his bloodstream while holding a zero alcohol licence.

A repeat drunk driver who told police he had consumed three glasses of cider, but was misunderstood because of his speech impediment, was convicted in Nelson District Court on Tuesday.

Nelson man Andrew Maxwell Styles, 50, was convicted of drink-driving while being the holder of a zero alcohol licence.

The police statement of facts said that Styles was stopped at an alcohol checkpoint on December 23, 2022, at 7.05pm. He underwent alcohol testing, choosing to have a blood test, and his blood was found to have 68 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

His lawyer, Mark Dollimore, said he had told police that he drank three glasses of cider and not three litres of cider, as police had stated in their summary of facts. But this was misunderstood because of his speech impediment.

Libby Wilson/Stuff Andrew Styles was stopped at an alcohol checkpoint on December 23, 2022, and found to be in breach of the conditions of a zero alcohol licence. (file photo)

Styles went to rehab in Christchurch between April 5 and May 30 this year. Dollimore stressed that Styles had paid roughly $2000 for his rehab and had been doing quite well there.

However, Styles told him that he felt that he was mocked in some of his programmes because of his severe speech impediment.

Since he left rehab, he had continued to drink, though he made regular attempts to stop.

He was now taking Antabuse every three or four days, was on medication for anxiety, and was in a “much better space”.

Dollimore said Styles had been on ACC since his accident in August last year, when he fell down the stairs with a glass in his hand, and came close to losing his hand.

He had recently undergone surgery and once his hand healed, his job as a cook in a rest home was still there for him, Dollimore said.

In 2019, he was convicted of excess breath alcohol, third or subsequent offence, and was permitted to apply for a zero alcohol licence, the police summary said.

Judge Jo Rielly said Styles entered an early guilty plea so he could attend rehab, and left when he was two thirds of the way through.

“There’s an overwhelming theme in the report about your vulnerability,” she told him.

Styles had significant physical issues due to a lifelong illness. Because of his physical impediment, he had psychological and psychosocial stressors, that impacted his ability to work and his sense of well-being, and had impacted his ability to abstain from consuming alcohol, she said.

Styles was now faced with the possibility of losing his home because he had been unable to make mortgage repayments.

He funded rehab and intended to continue to fund counselling, all of which was relevant because of his difficult personal circumstances.

“But I can’t ignore society’s interests in trying to ensure people who repeatedly drink drive are appropriately sentenced because of the risk they pose to themselves and other road users,” Rielly said.

“Sentencing you is difficult because of your vulnerabilities.”

Styles was sentenced to three months community detention and 18 months intensive supervision with conditions that he undertake speech therapy and drug and alcohol counselling.

He was disqualified from holding a driver’s licence for 28 days, and would be subject to a zero alcohol licence and an alcohol interlock. In addition, he was ordered to pay medical expenses and analyst fees.