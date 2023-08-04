Living their best van life or homeless? Freedom campers prove a conundrum

Freedom campers staying in one of two designated freedom camping parks at the Maitai Valley Cricket ground. (file photo)

Distinguishing between travellers living their best van life and the homeless when enforcing freedom camping fines isn’t always straightforward, a council manager says.

Tasman District Council regulatory services manager Adrian Humphries, speaking at the environment and regulatory committee on Thursday, outlined to councillors changes in Government legislation and how they would affect the Tasman region, which already has a bylaw in place around freedom camping.

Under the legislation, only vehicles that have a fixed toilet can be certified as self-contained. Vehicles that have a portable toilet that are already certified as self-contained can still freedom camp from June 7 until warrant expiry or June 7, 2025, depending which comes first.

Humphries said there were around five people who were homeless who were freedom camping in Motueka, and three in Tākaka, as well as several others in Richmond.

“We certainly wouldn't move people out of a healthy situation to an unhealthy one and we certainly don't issue infringement fines to people who are genuinely homeless. But it's always this issue, and I've raised it in previous council meetings – how do you define what a homeless person is, as opposed to somebody who decides to live in a van?”

Some cases were straightforward – such as single women who had children, who were in a car. In those instances, council worked with them to provide contacts with social services.

Sophie Piearcey Photographer Sophie Piearcey and her husband travel four months of the year

But sometimes they were older people who were touring around.

“They’re not homeless, that’s just the way they want to live their life,” he said.

The council recently received a complaint about a person living in a shelter on a cycle trail in the “middle of nowhere”.

“We said ‘well, what harm are they doing?’. They weren't causing any harm, there were toilets available. So we just worked with them .... and they moved on of their own accord.”

“My guys are out there trying to control freedom campers that cause nuisance, and I’m not trying to force homeless people into worse situations than they already are [in]. There isn’t a silver bullet that we are aware of.”

DEBBIE JAMIESON/STUFF Tourism Minister Stuart Nash announces the details of proposed freedom camping rules, alongside Queenstown Lakes mayor Jim Boult, in Queenstown.(November 2021)

Humphries said it would be helpful if there was a formalised network within the social services they could tap into.

The idea that the Government had that problematic freedom campers came from abroad wasn’t matched by reality, he said, as the council saw a 50/50 split between New Zealand residents and visitors.

The ouncil was successful with pursuing fines from people in Germany, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands on occasion, he said.

“Because we basically say ‘look, if you ever want to come back to New Zealand you need to be aware you owe us this money’. And they think ‘oh I might want to go back to New Zealand’ and they pay the fine.

“But we probably have as many New Zealanders don't pay the fine as we do have foreigners, but in that case it goes through the court system and they eventually get tracked down.”

Humphries said Tasman had had fewer problems with freedom campers than in previous years, which the pandemic and lack of visitors had contributed to.

The new national law, the Self-Contained Motor Vehicles Legislation Act 2023, came into effect on June 6.