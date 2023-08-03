Drivers urged to defrost windows after 'disappointing' police safety checkpoint

The best - and safest way - to defrost an icy windscreen. This video was first published in 2018.

Drivers are being urged to take the time to thaw out their windscreens before hitting the road after 20 drivers in just one hour were forced to pull over by police due to a lack of visibility on Thursday morning.

Nelson had woken to a frosty morning with the temperature sitting at 0.3C at 7am according to the MetService.

That led to the officers manning a police safety checkpoint on Fergusson St where they found many drivers who hadn’t properly removed ice from their cars before setting off on their journeys.

The safety stop followed another disappointing checkpoint on Wednesday in Bishopdale, where 11 people in an hour were fined for using their cellphones while driving.

Tasman Road Policing Manager Hamish Chapman said that in one hour 200 cars were stopped on Thursday.

Braden Fastier/Nelson Mail Drivers who hadn’t defrosted their windscreens properly were forced to pull over at a police checkpoint on Thursday. (File photo)

Of those, 50 were given ice scrapers due to still having visible ice on their windscreen, while 20 were made to pull over because they didn’t have enough visibility.

“The vision of the drivers was severely impaired because of the frosty conditions we’re getting in the morning.”

Any remnants of ice could impair vision once the sun came up and created glare. People needed to make sure it wasn’t just windscreens, but also side windows and mirrors that were clear to ensure good visibility for other road users – particularly pedestrians and cyclists, he said.

“If you haven’t got good visibility you don’t see the bike.”

Last year, a teen in Dunedin was fined $150 after being caught driving with his head out the window to avoid de-icing his windscreen.

Chapman urged people to take an extra five minutes in the morning to de-ice their car before setting off.

Supplied/Police Police help a motorist scrape ice from their windscreen at a safety checkpoint in Nelson's Fergusson St on Thursday.

“Get the water, clear the windscreen. Allow the car to warm up. Take the time – people don’t need the stress of an accident and hurting someone.”

The checkpoint on Waimea Road in Bishopdale on Wednesday was also “really disappointing”..

People needed to put their phones down and focus on driving, Chapman said.

“I can’t understand any phone call that’s so important that you need to take that leads to an accident or a death.”

Along with cellphones, other distracted drivers were also spotted, including some applying makeup behind the wheel.

When people were distracted behind the wheel they put others at risk, he said.

“A moment’s inattention can have devastating consequences.”

The checkpoints would be a more frequent feature, as the police worked to push safety messages to the public, particularly around distraction and use of restraints, Chapman said.

Safety was the priority for everyone on the roads – including cyclists and pedestrians on the footpath.

“The public can expect to see us out and about ... I want to drive down death and serious injury in Tasman.”