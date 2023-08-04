Cleaning up toxic sawdust on Nelson beach will cost more than $3 million

Contaminated sawdust at Back Beach, Nelson. The Nelson City Council has released a report revealing concentrations of arsenic, chromium, copper, boron and dioxins at the site, which is rapidly eroding.

Cleaning up contaminated sawdust at Tāhunanui’s Back Beach needs to be carried out urgently, at a cost of more than $3 million.

“This is the worst news at the best beach,” Nelson mayor Nick Smith said at the site on Friday morning. “I want it gone.”

The Nelson City Council released a report into the contamination, revealing that testing had confirmed the presence of arsenic, chromium, copper, and boron, and dioxins in sawdust dumped at the site from a local timber business in the 1960s, with the council’s permission at the time.

Mayor Nick Smith said council was “disappointed” to be releasing the report showing levels of contamination above the National Environment Standard for a recreation area, “albeit ... not hugely over in comparison with some other contaminated sites”.

The dumping reflected an “underappreciation from that era of the health and environmental risks of wood preservatives” that were used in the industry.

“Frankly, I think it was quite reckless to be putting sawdust, let alone treated wood waste, in a coastal environment.”

It was “frustrating” having to spend ratepayers money on legacy problems from poor historic management.

Smith said the cleanup would cost millions, and would inevitably hit the ratepayer.

Nelson Mail Mayor Nick Smith, left, and Councillor Campbell Rollo hammer in a warning sign at the announcement of council’s plans to seek urgent remediation for contaminated sawdust on Tāhunanui’s Back Beach.

It was unlikely that it would be possible to recuperate costs from the sawmillers who dumped the material more than 50 years ago, he said.

Asked about the site’s heath hazards, Smith said the greatest risk was if young children were to ingest the sawdust and the contaminants while playing at the beach, while the risk to the environment was the concentration of contaminants in shellfish, if they were subsequently eaten by humans.

The advice council has received was that the risk of that was “low”, because of dilution, but that would ultimately be for the Ministry of Primary Industries to assess.

It was also a very popular recreation area for people with dogs, and if dogs ate the sawdust, the levels of contaminants would be unsafe, Smith said.

Nelson Mail The sawdust had been dumped at the site in the 1960s.

Erosion of the sawdust material began in 2019 and had continued at an average rate of about 3 metres a year since then.

“Every piece of sawdust that’s going into the environment is taking its contaminants with it,” Smith said.

The mayor had lodged an application with the Ministry for the Environment Contamination Site Remediation fund, to help ratepayers with the cost of cleaning up the problem, and Smith was hopeful that they would recognise its urgency.

In his letter to Minister for the Environment David Parker, Smith wrote that staff estimated that long-term work on the site would cost in excess of $3m.

There were about 5900m³ of sawdust at the site to clean up, running about 80m along the beach, equating to 200 truckloads of material.

Council group manager community services Andrew White said the council was taking the issue seriously and moving at speed, and had erected fencing so that dogs and people could not access the area.

A request for $450,000 to carry out urgent short-term erosion mitigation work at the site to prevent further erosion of the sawdust into the environment and work to plan for the sawdust’s removal would be made at next Thursday’s council meeting.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Tahunanui Beach in Nelson, is it the best beach in NZ?

Councillor Campbell Rollo said there was “shock and concern” at a meeting at Tahuna Business and Community Association on Friday to inform them of the issue.

However, they were “reassured” that it was a small area, and that council was moving forward as quickly as possible, he said.

Asked about the reputational risk to Nelson as a tourism destination, Smith said the area was a small part of Tāhunanui Beach and the levels of contamination, relative to other sites, was low.

“There is no question in my mind that people can swim, walk and enjoy Tāhunanui Beach as they always have.

“But equally, the Nelson City Council needs to take its responsibilities very seriously, be open about the information that we have, and take a precautionary approach to protecting the environment and public health.”

In a statement, the council said the car park at Back Beach was safe to use within the fenced perimeter. The front face of the back beach car park was already taped off because of the risk of collapse due to erosion, and further fencing was added to encompass the exposed sawdust.

The majority of the sawdust and wood waste was contained under the sealed car park, preventing direct exposure, and the area of exposed sawdust along the foreshore was “not easily accessible, or a place where prolonged exposure would occur”.