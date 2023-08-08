Housing plan will liberalise building up, not out

A proposed Housing Plan Change for Nelson will mean 78% of Nelson’s growth would occur through intensification and development on existing urban zoned land.

A proposed plan change will allow housing developments of between two and six storeys without resource consent in Nelson.

Nelson mayor Nick Smith said Housing Plan Change 29 heralded the “biggest changes to Nelson’s planning rules in a generation”, and would have a “huge” impact on the shape of the city.

The proposed change will allow intensified housing in three new residential zones. A general residential zone will permit up to three residential units with a height of two storeys, the medium density residential zone up to three units of up to three storeys and the high density residential zone up to three units of up to six storeys, all without resource consent.

Supplied The proposed new housing zones, with yellow indicating general residential, light orange medium density residential and dark orange high density residential.

The plan change goes to the Nelson City Council on Thursday, where councillors will decide whether to progress to public notification. It would then be open for five weeks for public submission.

Smith said if the community was serious about addressing the housing problem, this was the most important thing that the council could do to make a long term difference.

The plan change was “very much about consigning the standard quarter acre section as the primary form of housing to the history books” and providing more flexibility and choice, while responding to the changing demographic in the community that was different from “the days of the 1960s of mum and dad and three or four kids”.

The deliberate intent behind this plan change was to make it easier for people to be able to create more housing, he said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Lenore Bullock’s property is next to a section that has been subdivided and will soon have four new townhouses built on it in Auckland’s North Shore.

One of the most common responses to the plan change “would be putting an additional house on an existing quarter acre section”.

Nelson’s population is projected to grow by 11,860 people and 6470 households by 2051, a growth of around 27%.

It was inevitable that there would be some who did not like either apartments, townhouses, or additional houses in their streets, Smith said.

When Auckland was going through plan changes, many had an “exaggerated view” of how it would change their neighbourhoods.

“In reality, the properties where development occurred in streets, were those that were the oldest and the least valuable property in the street.

“While there will be some pushback in particular areas, my view is that the majority of Nelsonians do see the need for us to have more housing choices.”

Smith pointed to OECD analysis that found that when planning rules were liberalised for redevelopment, annual uptake was around 1%, or one property a year in a street with 100 houses.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff The plan change will facilitate intensification by allowing the building of housing of between two and six stories without resource consent in designated zones.

The plan change will also propose updates to the Nelson Resource Management Plan, natural hazard maps and associated planning provisions, including updates to flood and fault provisions and introducing new slope instability and liquefaction provisions.

It comes partly in response to the Government’s National Policy Statement on Urban Development that specifically requires that councils provide for growth and accommodate greater intensification.

In a statement, the council said the plan change was consistent with the Nelson Tasman Future Development Strategy which estimated that 78% of Nelson’s growth was expected to occur through intensification and development on existing urban zoned land.

The proposed plan change would also provide for Māori to develop papakāinga housing, manage development in urban areas potentially susceptible to natural hazards such as river and coastal floods, faults, liquefaction, and slope instability.

It would create a new mixed use Inner City Fringe Area between St Vincent and Vanguard streets, and a new heritage precinct in Richmond Avenue, but would remove the Inner City Heritage Precinct and the Wakefield Quay Precinct.

Acting environmental planning manager Dennis Bush-King said where heritage provisions were removed, it was to ensure that “opening up the opportunity for high rise living in the inner city area” was possible.

If the plan change is notified, the closing date for submissions will be September 19.