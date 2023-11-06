The Nelson projects that didn't get off the ground

Part of the Heart of Nelson strategy, the proposed pocket park in Montgomery Square was quashed in the High Court.

They were big, bold, and aimed to bring life and vibrancy to Nelson’s CBD. However, opposition, cost or red tape meant these developments never saw the light of day. Amy Ridout looks at the recent projects that didn’t make it.

2011: Montgomery Square upgrade

The community-led Heart of Nelson strategy was a blueprint for improving the central city. Some projects – the Maitai walkway, tree-planting and the St Vincent St cycleway – were completed. But an upgrade of Montgomery Square was dropped after commercial landlords John Fitchett and Gaire Thompson took the council to the High Court due to lack of consultation. The council had sunk $383,000 into the project.

2011: Performing Arts Centre

A dedicated arts venue for Nelson has been debated over the years, with a $12m project raised in 2000. Its location, feasibility and cost has been hotly debated. Almost half a million dollars has been channelled into exploring the idea, but it was dropped in 2011.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Kirby Lane’s container development never got off the ground.

2016: Church Lane development

Council spent $100,000 exploring a plan to transform an inner city lane into an outdoor dining hub.

Working with Church St business owners and landlords, council investigated a pedestrian-friendly zone that would host outdoor diners, festivals, events, and even an annual sculpture competition.

However, by 2018 the cost had doubled from its starting point of $500,000 and councillors baulked at the idea.

2018: Container development on Bridge St

Bridge Street Collective owner Galen King’s idea of a lane way with shipping containers was inspired by Christchurch’s post-quake Re:Start mall. The purpose, explained King, who is now based in New York City, was to “create affordable retail, hospitality and office spaces in the heart of Nelson; not tucked away on a back street but right in town with a vibrant community around it."

But red tape halted King’s idea, and while the Kirby Lane spot at 105 Bridge St now hosts food trucks, and entertainment on Friday evenings during the summer months, it never reached its container-hub potential.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Nelson lost $1m government funding when the public didn’t agree on how to make Trafalgar St more pedestrian friendly.

2019: Wakatu Square’s boutique shopping development

In 2018 a developer announced plans to buy a chunk of Wakatu Square carpark from council to develop a “mixed-use urban precinct”.

The development, headed by Cephas Property, associated with Tinline Property and Richmond Mall, planned boutique shops centred around anchor tenant Farmers. However, the development was shelved when Farmers pulled out of the project.

2020: Trafalgar St upgrade

In 2020, Waka Kotahi offered the council $1m to make tweaks to Trafalgar St, making the central city more pedestrian friendly. However, with public submissions polarised, the idea was shelved, and the government funding lost.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Nelson's Elma Turner Library has partially re-opened after most parts were closed to earthquake concerns in June.

2019: Koata Park gondola

In 2016, council channelled $50,000 to explore the feasibility of gondola on Fringed Hill. To be developed on Ngāti Koata land, the project was tipped to draw 160,000 tourists each year to a mountain bike track, a tuatara centre and café.

In 2019, The Nelson Mail reported that the project was “one step closer”. However, last year, chair Hemi Toia told The Nelson Weekly the pandemic had scared off investors, and council had gone quiet on the $45m venture.

2022: Nelson Library

In November 2022, Nelson Mayor Nick Smith made good on his election promise and scrapped plans for a $46.3m library, saying the cost was unaffordable while the city grappled with flood recovery. Residents and councillors also raised concerns that the site would be vulnerable to coastal inundation in the future.

With Elma Turner Library dogged by maintenance issues, Smith has said patching up the library would buy the city more time, but a new facility is ultimately on the cards.

Cawthron Institute The proposed Science and Technology Precinct would have sat on Port Nelson land.

February 2023: Science precinct

In early 2021, Port Nelson chief executive Hugh Morrison said a science precinct, built on Port Nelson land, would be staffed by 1000 workers whose expertise spanned the technology sectors. Cawthron Institute would become an anchor tenant, building “world class” laboratories, Morrison said.

However, In February, the project was dropped: Cawthron Institute’s chief executive, Volker Kuntzsch, said inflation and supply chain disruptions meant the projected costs for the complex laboratory requirements had almost doubled from $25 million to around $45 million.