Mixed reviews of housing intensification plan for Nelson

Concept images of Bridge St including aspects from the council's spatial plan and potential Kainga Ora housing projects. A proposed council plan change would make it easier to build six-storey buildings in high density zones.

A plan to make it easier to build three and six storey buildings in Nelson has been hailed as a positive step by an affordable housing trust.

But, while the Nelson Tasman Housing Trust has welcomed the proposed plan change, the Nelson Residents Association is worried about the impact on downtown Nelson and city parking.

Nelson City Council will vote on plan change 29 at a meeting on Thursday, after which, if approved, it will go out for public feedback.

The proposed plan change would change rules for building in Nelson, allowing intensification in three new residential zones.

The general residential zone will permit up to three residential units with a height of two storeys, the medium residential zone up to three units of up to three storeys and the high density residential zone up to three units of up to six storeys, all without resource consent.

Nelson Tasman Housing Trust director Carrie Mozena said it “was a step in the right direction”.

“It’s a positive step because anything that will facilitate higher intensity and smooth the pathway to developing more home for people on low incomes is a good thing.”

One of the major bottlenecks to affordable housing was the consenting process, so changing planning rules would help, she said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Nelson Tasman Housing Trust Carrie Mozena (right) says the plan change is a positive step towards allowing more housing intensification.

But, Mozena warned the plan change would not be a silver bullet to affordable housing, because building up was more expensive than building out on to green field land.

The land itself in the central city was also significantly more expensive, which meant without more government funding affordable housing providers could be priced out by developers.

Nelson Residents Association president John Walker said he was concerned about the impacts on parking, because there were no requirements for carparks in the plan changes.

“Not everybody travels on a bus – you go to Farmers to buy a fridge, you can’t take it home on the bus.”

He worried the areas would become run down and start to look like slums.

“It’s not going to work ... It’s going to be a real untidy mess.”

The city was a retail hub, and apartments would detract from that, he said.

“There’s plenty of room in town for other residential developments – but not in our retail sector.”

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack urged the council to support the plan change on Thursday.

She said she heard from Nelsonians every day who were struggling to find somewhere warm, dry and affordable to live. “Many people who contact me are genuinely interested in living in a smaller apartment-style building in or near the inner city,” she said.

More modern housing would help attract young skilled workers, and more people living in and near the CBD would also help to revitalise the struggling inner-city area, she said.