Millers Acre Bus Interchange more than doubles in cost to up to $5 million

Millers Acre is to be redeveloped into a bus interchange – but despite assurances last year from council staff, it won’t be a low cost project.

The new bus interchange at Millers Acre is now pegged to come at a cost of up to $5 million, an increase of $3 million over last year’s estimated figure.

In a report which went before the Joint Nelson Tasman Regional Transport Committee on Friday, council staff sought to vary the Te Tau Ihu Regional Land Transport Plan (RLTP) to include the bus interchange, which would enable Waka Kotahi to give it funding consideration.

The report, written by council staff, said the new bus interchange in the Nelson City Centre at Millers Acre carpark was the “preferred site to support the new bus services and future planned improvements over time”.

The cost of this project is expected to be $5 million, an increase of $3m, the report said.

Nelson City Council team leader transport activity management Drew Bryant said costs had gone up through inflation, new councillors had come on board, and they better understood what was involved in a bus interchange.

Bryant said staff were working through a business case at the moment and once that had been undertaken they would have a better indication of what costs would be, and they could then apply for funding for the detailed design.

Then they would be asking for 51% funding from Waka Kotahi. Construction work would take place during the next financial year and beyond, he said.

Council manager of transport and solid waste Marg Parfitt said at the time the Millers Acre location was mooted in September that there was no need to build new buildings on the site as there was shelter there and public toilets, and these would help to keep costs down.

The initial plan as laid out in 2022 for the Millers Acre interchange had an expected cost of $1.4m.

Group manager infrastructure Alec Louverdis, speaking outside the meeting, said this was not an instance of a budget overrun, but a change in the scope and expected cost of the project before a budget had actually been set.

Louverdis said the change in scope was “quite significant”, and therefore a large increase in cost in excess of $2 million was expected.

“The figure of $5m has been used as it is the highest amount we can add to the RTLP without it being considered a significant enough change to warrant having to redo the plan.”

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail The bus terminal in Bridge St was remodelled at a cost of $410,000, but it is not considered to be suitable for long term use.

Asked why the Bridge Street interchange, which cost around $410,000 to remodel, was unsuitable for long term use, Louverdis said it was not a suitable solution, as it did not allow for any further growth of the public transport network or intercity buses.

The Bridge St site was only able to take four buses at any one time, while the Millers Acre site would be able to take at least six buses, and Intercity and inter regional buses as well, Bryant said.

It would be “out of step” to have buses exiting Bridge St, going through the linear park the council was trying to create, he said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The bus depot on Bridge Street before it was remodelled. The area is a potential site for a new city centre playground.

The area was also a potential site for a new city centre playground.

The Millers Acre interchange would be a “substantial upgrade” with more bus shelters and space for many more than buses at Bridge St.

In April, the Nelson City Council bought 41 Halifax St, adjacent to Millers Acre, for $970,000. The property will be turned into a carpark after the commercial building on the site is removed.

Asked if the cost of the interchange included the purchase of the site, a council spokesperson said that was a separate project that came under a different budget as it did not qualify for a Waka Kotahi subsidy.