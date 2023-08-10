Nelson news in brief: bus passenger numbers surge

Buses on roll

The first week of the region’s new eBus service recorded 15,500 journeys, an increase of 44% from the previous week under the old NBus service. The Nelson City Council’s group manager infrastructure Alec Louverdis said the data had shown increased patronage across the entire week. “We anticipated an uptick in journeys on the first couple of days as people showed their interest in the new routes and their keenness to experience the new buses. But early data shows a daily average of 2,600 eBus journeys compared to an average of 1,800 journeys a day on NBus.” There was a 195% increase in weekend journeys, from 916 to 2709. There were 1200 journeys on the new Wakefield and Motueka routes. Nelson MP Rachel Boyack said she was delighted by the strong support. She said there were further tweaks that could improve the service, including a 6am start, its extension to Wakapuaka and Hira, on-demand services for people in Nelson South, Victory and Washington Valley and time changes for the Wakefield route to serve school children and workers travelling to Nelson.

Westpac staff walk-off

A handful of Nelson Westpac staff walked off the job for two hours, joining around 900 around the country in industrial action. Four First Union members set up a tea party on Trafalgar St outside the bank at lunchtime on Wednesday, offering passersby biscuits and sweets, and drawing awareness to their working conditions. First Union organiser Ross Lampert said the bank “can and should do better”. “Westpac is expecting more and more from staff, with less and less staff.” “Stretched and stressed” staff deserved better pay, Lampert said. There was a common misapprehension that bank staff, working for a large and profitable organisation, are well off, Lampert said. However, their starting rates were only “slightly better” than some supermarkets, he said.

Bike company rides south

Nelson cycle tourism company Kiwi Journeys is expanding its operation into Central Otago. The business will open its new Cromwell office ahead of the next season, adding the Otago Central Rail Trail, Roxburgh Gorge, Clutha Gold, and Lake Dunstan trails to its existing portfolio. “We’ll be offering the most Great Rides cycle trails of any operator in New Zealand,” said owner Andrew Schwass. He said the decision was entirely driven by customer demand. “People would do our Great Taste Trail and West Coast Wildnerness rides and be so pumped when they finished that they’d want to continue on to the next one. The company is also expanding its rides closer to home next season, launching a three-night Nelson Explorer tour and Gorge on Scenery package out of Hokitika.