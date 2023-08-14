Tākaka cohousing community hits back at criticism

Ten houses already have been inhabited, and it’s expected another 24 will be ready before Christmas.

A Tākaka cohousing community has rejected criticism it got special treatment and was the preserve of millionaires.

At a Tasman District Council public forum this month, former district councillor Paul Sangster was critical of the council declining consent for a housing complex for seniors or those with disabilities because of flooding issues.

Sangster saidhouses were being built on the racecourse, where a hospital wasn’t permitted to be built because it was a floodplain.

Sangster said if the council’s policy was avoidance, the housing group on Meihana St shouldn’t be allowed to continue, he said, alleging it was “just a matter of how much the ticket is clicked” before the decision was made in granting resource consent.

“If you're a millionaire, like the housing groupers, then great.”

The interior of one of the neighbourhood homes.

These claims were rejected by Tākaka Cohousing Neighbourhood project co-ordinator Simone Woodland.

“We’re not millionaires,” she said.

“I've personally had to borrow money from my family to afford my deposit. There's no people just sitting on loads of money, everybody is either working or retired.”

The project went through the proper channels to get consent, she said.

The community has also faced criticism because of the cost of its housing.

But Woodland said the homes cost between $575,000 and $700,000, and were built at cost and not for profit.

Those who bought in got a lot more than a house – the community had two and a half hectares of land, a common room and a large workshop garage area.

Woodland said the hospital couldn’t be built on the site as it wouldn’t have been able to be surrounded by a 80-centimetre high bund around the property because of the need for ambulance access.

The project was able to overcome flood mitigation by creating a retention pond, swales and using flood modelling.

Currently, 10 houses are occupied and another 24 homes should be completed by Christmas.

The project was hoping to built 100 homes in the next 10 years, and no Airbnbs would be allowed in the community.

Supplied Tākaka Cohousing Neighbourhood project co-ordinator Simone Woodland said the neighbourhood already had a sense of community.

Woodland said they had had a meeting with neighbourhood residents on Tuesday night, and the feedback had been positive.

Those who had moved to the neighbourhood already were enjoying a “real sense of community”, whether that be support with childcare or borrowing a missing ingredient for dinner.

“It's just beautiful to look out my window and see people enjoying each other's company and that sense of community that we've managed to create, even with just the first ten [households],” she said.

“It's really heartwarming.”