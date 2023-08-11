Levelling up of female gamers celebrated in new exhibition

Nelson Provincial Museum chief executive Lucinda Blackley-Jimson and team leader exhibition delivery Phillipa Hamilton give the games a whirl at the new Code Breakers: Women in Games exhibition which opens on Friday.

Whether you're a noob or you've been levelling up your experience points for years, a new exhibition celebrating women in gaming will have something for you, Lucinda Blackley-Jimson says.

The chief executive for Nelson Provincial Museum should know.

While she’s quick to admit to not being a gamer, as she wanders around the Code Breakers: Women in Games exhibition ahead of its opening to the public on Friday, you suspect she may be buying a gaming console soon as she exclaims “this is fun” while giving a game a whirl.

“One of the things I really love looking at is the world building ... it’s a whole new art form, essentially, and it’s a significant media industry these days,” she said.

From delivering pizzas, to curing ills in the days of the plague and working through mental health, the exhibition offers an array of games for people to try their hand at.

The games are all developed by women gamers from Australia and New Zealand.

Amongst those being celebrated is Maru Nihoniho, founder and managing director of Metia Interactive and recipient of a New Zealand Order of Merit for her service to the gaming industry.

Blackley-Jimson said they were arranging for Nihoniho to make the trip down to Nelson to hold a talk about her experience in the gaming world as part of the exhibition.

“She takes a beautiful, cultural approach to her games ... really bringing a Māori kaupapa to her work so rangatahi can really see themselves in her games.”

Nihoniho had two games in the exhibition, including Sparx, a game with a mental health focus where players fight as a hero in a fantasy world to defeat the gloom alongside warriors, fire spirits and eagles.

“What they teach you will help you restore the balance in your own world too,” the blurb next to the game explains.

The games are played on a variety of platforms, including consoles, desktop and tablets.

While there are signs around the exhibition encouraging people to give others a turn if they’re waiting, Blackley-Jimson predicts many people could stay for hours, or make multiple visits as they get into the games.

She hoped the exhibition would appeal to – and inspire – young women.

Almost 50% of gamers were women, but they were very underrepresented in the industry itself, she said.

“It’s about representation and being able to see yourself in games. If you can’t see it you can’t be it.”

Even people like herself who weren’t gamers could enjoy the exhibition as it was a way to experience a whole new art form, she said.

“This exhibition promises to be an engaging and thought-provoking experience for visitors of all ages. Whether you are a seasoned gamer or simply curious about the world of gaming, this exhibition offers a unique opportunity to explore the past, present, and future of women in the gaming industry.”

Other developers featured in the exhibition include Lisy Kane, producer at League of Geeks, co-founder of Girl Geek Academy and one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in the games category; Katharine Neil, independent game developer and director of the hugely controversial and influential game Escape From Woomera; and Siobhan Reddy, co-founder and studio director of Media Molecule, named in Fortune's 10 most powerful women in gaming.

The exhibition was developed by ACMI in Melbourne and supported by the Victorian Government through Creative Victoria.

The exhibition opens on Friday and runs to November 12.