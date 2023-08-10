Collegial council turns confrontational during debate about governance structures

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith said he felt ambushed during a governance debate on Thursday.

The Nelson City Council's collegial tone took a turn for the confrontational as Mayor Nick Smith accused councillors of an ambush during a debate about governance structures.

Smith, who is in his first term as mayor, introduced a taskforce structure in November, replacing several committees in an effort to streamline operations.

But, during a debate reviewing that change at Thursday’s council meeting, councillor Aaron Stallard moved that committees be reintroduced alongside the taskforces, saying it would improve transparency and address a “problematic and unusual centralisation of power”.

Committee meetings have publicly available agendas and minutes and are open to the public. Taskforces have no decision-making power and the meetings are closed to the public, though meeting notes can be requested through the Local Government and Official Information and Meetings Act.

In June, the Nelson Mail revealed the Elma Turner Library Reopening Project Taskforce directed staff to spend $40,000 repairing leaks in the library roof, and $30,000 replacing lights in the ageing facility, after requesting copies of meeting notes.

At Thursday’s meetings, councillors were asked to vote on a review of the governance structure, including adopting taskforce protocols, setting up a six monthly reporting system from the chief executive, and establishing two new taskforces: one for climate change and the other focussed on the development of a new city centre play space.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Nelson City councillor Aaron Stallard called for a change to the council’s governance structure on Thursday.

While the councillors eventually adopted the recommendations set out in the report, it was preceded by a lengthy debate about Stallard’s amendment calling for the reintroduction of standing committees. Councillor Kahu Paki Paki seconded the amendment.

Smith immediately expressed his disappointment at the amendment, saying he was not made aware of it until 9.41am that day. The meeting started at 9am and the item was introduced at 9.41am.

The move was a change in direction from what the councillors had discussed informally during a workshop, he said.

“I had to express my disappointment because I have worked very hard over the last eight to nine months to form a collegial council ... it has been something of an ambush.

“That’s not the way I would wish this council to operate.”

Having both taskforces and committees would be unmanageable, he said.

But, Stallard said he “broadly supported” taskforces, but believed they could operate alongside committees.

Committees were used by every other council of similar size around the country, and allowed for greater public transparency, he said.

“I believe that the community needs to see probably more than what they have been in this term of issues being debated and explored appropriately.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Councillor Kahu Paki Paki seconded the motion to bring in committees.

Committees would make better use of the wide range of experience of councillors, and break up the “centralisation of power” through a “wider distribution of responsibility”.

Paki Paki took issue with the suggestion of an ambush, saying he and other councillors had had conversations with the mayor about their concerns.

The full range of options were not adequately canvassed in the workshop, particularly for new councillors who had never worked with a committee structure, he said.

Stallard and Paki Paki were supported by deputy mayor Rohan O’Neill-Stevens and councillors Rachel Sanson and Pete Rainey.

O’Neill-Stevens said the motion came about after the workshop when some councillors began to rethink their positions.

“It’s not a bad thing at all to be having a free and frank discussion about our governance structure.”

Committees offered a greater structure for oversight of issues and “sign posted” to the public who they could approach about issues, he said.

But, other councillors said the taskforce system was working well and needed more time to become embedded before making decisions to change it.

Many also expressed concerns about increasing the workload of staff by adding committees.

Councillor Matthew Benge also expressed disappointment about how the item was raised.

“I have serious concerns that this was an ambush.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Councillor Trudie Brand said she felt the council achieved more with taskforces than it did with committees.

Councillor Trudie Brand said she found committees in the previous term had hindered the council and led to issues being relitigated.

“Under that structure I felt I achieved nothing ... it got lost in ego and personalities and conflict.”

The motion to establish committees was lost eight votes to five.