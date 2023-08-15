Confidential council records digitalised and saved from the 'f words'

Tasman District Council information officer archives and digitisation Jess Roberts and programme leader information management Lucy Long with Waimea County Council records, detailing meetings between July 1898 and January 1904.

Over 200 Tasman council minute books, including material previously marked confidential, are to be released unredacted thanks to a digitalisation project that will give the public free online access to the historical records.

The Tasman District Council on Thursday gave approval for the online publication of the former county and borough council minute books, which predate the 1989 amalgamation of councils.

It’s believed to be one of the first councils in the country to do so.

Programme leader information management Lucy Long told councillors that now the records had been digitised, it made it much quicker for staff to find information.

As an example, they recently had a LGOIMA request for material around a 1971 meeting during which a councillor died during the proceedings.

“We were able to locate the book, locate the meeting and send them a bit of a snippet of said meeting,” Long said.

“So it’s already speeding up our LGOIMA process.”

The 210 items are from the Motueka and Richmond borough councils, the Collingwood, Golden Bay, Murchison, Tākaka and Waimea county councils, the Richmond and Tākaka town boards, and the Tākaka Road Board.

The earliest records are the Tākaka Road Board Minute Books from 1863.

The physical copies themselves are currently housed in an offsite storage facility with climate control, Long explained, and if requested by the public, had to be taken to Richmond for viewing.

Having the archive online meant the minutes would be available to the public without having to access the physical books, at no cost to them. Museums across the region have also shown interest in the books, which were digitised by the same company that scanned the Treaty of Waitangi, New Zealand Micrographic Services.

Long said she hoped that with the Ministry of Education changing the school curriculum to include local history, the online records would be useful for students as well as historians.

Councillor Christeen Mackenzie asked if the records would be searchable.

“My concern ... [was] the f word – fire and flood,” Long responded.

“Because we only had these in paper, if anything happened to them, that’s that history gone. So my main focus was getting them digitised, getting them on the website available, and if at a later stage we can apply the OCR [optical character recognition] so it is searchable, then we can do that.”

Deputy Mayor Stuart Bryant asked if there was a date when they were likely to be up, as he was sure there would be people queueing.

Long said ideally, as soon as possible, to reduce the LGOIMA requests.

The historical documents will available freely in the future on the council website, but they are to come with a caveat.

In Long’s report, she wrote that given the age of the books, they might contain statements that were offensive and that used inappropriate language.

The website, therefore, would bear a statement: “Some records may include terms and views that are not appropriate today. They may reflect the period in which they were created and are not the views of the Tasman District Council.”

The release of the records has been a long time coming: in 2011 a regional archivist from Archives New Zealand visited the council and noted that it was not meeting its requirements under the Public Records Act 2005.

“It is now over 20 years since the archives were inherited by the Council, and for the whole of that time, they have effectively been almost inaccessible,” the archivist noted.