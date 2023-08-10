Housing intensification plan for Nelson gets green flag from council

A plan change allowing more housing intensification in Nelson will go out for public consultation.

A proposed plan change allowing more housing intensification in Nelson has been given the green light by Nelson city councillors.

At a meeting on Thursday, councillors voted to officially notify Plan Change 29 to allow for housing intensification in three new residential zones.

But, while councillors have approved the plan being publicly notified they’ve called on the public to make sure they have their say to make sure the changes meet the community’s needs.

The proposed plan change will create a general residential zone where it will be permitted to build up to three residential units with a height of two storeys; a medium density residential zone with up to three units of up to three storeys; and a high density residential zone with up to three units of up to six storeys – all without resource consent.

Following the council vote on Thursday it will now be open for public feedback for five weeks, with hearings expected to be held in early 2024.

Supplied Nelson Resource Management Plans from the Council showing medium (light orange), and high density (dark orange) zoning areas proposed in plan change 29.

In the meeting, Mayor Nick Smith said this was a “big a decision as a council gets”.

Nelson had limited land, which meant it had to use the land it did have more efficiently or risk driving house prices up further.

The plan change was “the single most important thing our council can do to make housing affordable for the next generation”, he said.

Councillor Mel Courtney raised concerns about the impacts of the plan changes, which he said would lead to a “free for all”.

“We need to be able to acknowledge the consequences and the significance of housing densification and intensification.”

Neighbourhoods should have a say about what happened in their areas without being called a “nimby”, he said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Nelson City Councillor Mel Courtney worried the changes could lead to a free for all.

But other councillors said the plan change was about introducing flexibility and more options for future generations.

“Diverse housing choice is fundamental,” councillor James Hodgson said.

Youth councillor Finn Kerby-Pinguet was present at the table for the debate, and said housing was a major reason young people did not stick around in Nelson.

“The status quo, without plan change 29, is actively driving young people away from Nelson.”

Deputy Mayor Rohan O’Neill-Stevens, who will be on the hearings panel, said hearing the views of the public alongside the evidence would be an essential part of the process.

“We can have a respectful and evidence-based debate.”

In other debates, the council also agreed to unbudgeted expenditure of $350,000 to start cleaning up contaminated sawdust from Back Beach at Tāhunanui.

The funding will be for short-term mitigation, but staff expect the full cost to be about $3 million.

Last week the council released a report into the contamination, revealing that testing had confirmed the presence of arsenic, chromium, copper, and boron, and dioxins in sawdust dumped at the site from a local timber business in the 1960s, with the council’s permission at the time.

O’Neill-Stevens said the council had no choice but to spend the money.