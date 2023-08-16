'Rampant' vandalism threatens the future of tennis pavilion

The Pōhara Recreation Reserve Tennis Pavilion has been the target of "rampant" vandalism. It will cost taxpayers to the tune of $10,000 to have the historic building repaired and a security camera installed.

A historic Golden Bay tennis pavilion defaced by vandals will be cleaned up with taxpayers funds, but the facility remains at risk of further attacks.

The Pōhara Recreation Reserve Tennis Pavilion has been targeted by vandals since at least 2006, but according to a council report by Motueka and Golden Bay horticultural officer Lynne Hall, it has increased in recent times to become an unsafe eyesore because of “rampant” vandalism.

Hall’s report was received by the Golden Bay Community Board at a meeting on Monday.

“Antisocial behaviour is common – including overt vandalism, drinking and smoking, which is further exacerbated where vision into the building is obscured by the front walls,” Hall wrote.

There had also been instances of attempts to light fires, and youth climbing onto the roof, she said.

A man speaking the public forum on Monday on behalf of a small group of players who use the tennis courts all year around said homeless people had slept there on occasions, there had been drug use, and it was “quite unsightly”.

Supplied The pavilion in better days.

The tennis pavilion and courts were originally installed on land owned by the Golden Bay Cement Works in the 1930s by the Tarakohe Tennis Club with help from the cement works, Hall’s report stated.

The board agreed to request staff to fix the building by removing internal walls and to install a permanent security camera at an estimated cost of $10,000.

However, Hall said in her report that cameras did not necessarily stop vandalism and it was often difficult to identify the culprits and get compensation for the damage they caused.

Repairs were around the “mid-range” cost wise, but there was a likelihood of ongoing vandalism to the site.

Supplied The pavilion has a mural by well known Golden Bay artist Chris Finlayson which has been damaged by graffiti.

Community board deputy chair Grant Knowles asked if it was possible to have a committee, such as the Pōhara Hall Committee, to take responsibility for keeping the facility tidy and maintained.

Hall said they could consider setting up a committee, but it would take a while to do so, and in the meantime the building was getting worse and worse

However, it would be great if the tennis court users were interested in taking more ownership of the building, she said.

Councillor Celia Butler said she didn’t support the idea of a committee, as most of the issues to do with sports had to do with maintenance and funding.

“It’s just something that I think Parks and Reserves needs to look after,” she said

Councillor Chris Hill spoke to the heritage, historical and sentimental value of the facility as a former member of the Tarakohe Tennis Club.

Supplied Much of the graffiti covering the pavilion was offensive.

In the 1970s and 1980s, she said, there were a “heck of a lot of tennis players” in Golden Bay, and clubs around the bay, in Collingwood, Tākaka, East Tākaka, and big interclub competions attracting people from outside the region.

“I think the pavilion to me is a nod to that time, a nod to community things that were built and that were held here.

“I am very supportive of it being done up to some degree, that it’s in a reasonable condition and not getting wrecked. I certainly support cameras going in down there, and the sooner they go in the better.”

Butler asked if artist Chris Finlayson would be needed to repair his mural, and said its quality needed to be recognised.

Hall said they would look at graffiti removal and touching up, and would talk with Finlayson to see if they needed his involvement.