After the rains: one year later where is Nelson at?

Yoann Martichon and Laury Dumas at their slip-damaged property in Nelson that they have been unable to live in for 12 months.

On Tuesday, August 16, 2022 it started raining in Nelson. It didn’t stop until the Saturday. And with it came the flood. And the slips. And then a sodden city stood back, assessed the damage and started the long road to recovery. Katie Townshend reports.

One year later, Nelson Mayor Nick Smith is grumpy.

Grumpy because of the struggle to get support for residents from central Government. But also proud of the work done by to date and realistic that we’re only one year in to a six-year recovery.

“I am grumpy with the government about Nelsonians not getting assistance where it is available to people in the equivalent position in Hawke's Bay, Gisborne and Auckland,” he says.

In particular, he’s concerned about rental subsidies offered to people unable to live in their homes not being offered to Nelson residents, and a 50% buyout offer for some category 3 properties in areas hit by Cyclone Gabriel and the Auckland Anniversary rain not being offered to residents in the same position in Nelson.

“It just seems blatantly unfair that people in exactly the same situation in Nelson are not able to get the same support as people in those other areas affected by Cyclone Gabriel.”

He has also had a request to split the cost of “building back better” when repairing slips from council land on to private property to improve resilience declined by Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty.

Where the mud came from and where it ended up. Tania Dodge jumped in to push mud along with her arms after shovelling proved ineffective in August. (File photo)

He “openly concedes” Cyclone Gabriel was worse than the August rain, but it was still Nelson’s worst event in 50 years.

“We received good support during the emergency from Government but it’s frustrating that we are not being provided with the same assistance as other areas of the country for the recovery. My plea is for Nelson to be treated equally.”

His comments come as, as of this week, 13 homes are in Nelson are still red-stickered and 68 are yellow-stickered (of which 12 are still unable to be occupied). At the peak, on August 24, there were 104 red stickers and 82 yellow.

In July, Smith wrote to Finance Minister Grant Robertson expressing the need to support homeowners where the cost of repairing the home would be grossly more than the actual value of the property.

The flooded Maitai River flowing at 300 cumbers at the Collingwood Street Bridge. Heavy rain and flooding causes wide spread disruption in Tasman and Nelson.

On Wedesday, Robertson said that while the focus had been on areas impacted by the North Island weather events, the $6 billion National Resilience Plan announced in the Budget would look beyond those areas.

“I have asked officials to meet with Nelson City Council to explore next steps. This will also include discussions around options for accommodation assistance. I expect to receive advice from them in the near future.

“We are moving as quickly as we can to provide certainty for affected communities while ensuring that there is accurate information and engagement with councils and other interested groups to get it right.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Minister for Social Development and Employment, Carmel Sepuloni, this week said ministers would “be considering advice soon” about whether to extend its accommodation support payment for storm affected families in Nelson.

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack said progress was being made towards resolution for frustrated homeowners.

Coster St resident Chris Scott, clears a drain of mud after slips at the back of properties in the Enner Glynn during the state of emergency in August. (File photo)

The situation with category 3 homes in the North Island was not directly comparable, because in those areas whole streets or suburbs were impacted, while in Nelson it was a situation involving individual houses on a case-by-case basis, she said.

“It’s not completely comparable ... but we have had a devastating event, and we know that the cost to the ratepayers over the next 10 years to invest in our infrastructure is going to be enormous.”

The government needed to establish criteria and then work out a buy-out process for properties where there was a clear need, she said.

In particular, that meant properties where a slip had come off another private property.

“It’s very much a work in progress.”

Nelson was included in the National Resilience Plan, which would make it eligible for funding to help prevent the level of impact from whether events, she said.

“We will absolutely get our fair share compared to other parts of the country.”

She hoped that would help fund projects such as the Maitai stop bank and upgrading stormwater systems around the Tāhunanui slump.

Grumpiness aside, Smith said the council was making progress in the recovery, and was on schedule.

Elaine Brake from the Lake Clearwater Volunteer Brigade works to clear mud from a home in Sunningdale Dr, Nelson after the rain event in August. (File photo)

“We’ve removed more than 35,000 cubic metres of gravel from our rivers, and reopened four swimming holes in the Maitai.

“We’ve repaired the Maitai Raw Water Pipeline, and cleared stormwater and sewer pipes of debris. We’ve repaired many of the slips across the city, and reopened 99% of our tracks. Devenish Place, which was gutted during the storm, has been completely rebuilt and work is underway to make sure Maitai Valley Rd, Brook St and Cable Bay Rd are two lanes throughout.”

Many of the easy fixes had been done, which meant they were now looking to the more complicated repairs, he said.

“We are both on schedule in respect of the progress of the works being done and on budget. The greatest uncertainty is going to be in the landslide work. And in some of the road repairs, like out at Cable Bay, it will be another year until all the key work is tendered to where we know exactly how those costs will be. “But I'm pretty confident we're on track.”

A Halifax Street East resident looks at the flooded Maitai River at the Riverside footbridge as the river flow monitor indicates the river flowing at 300 cumecs in August last year.

It could be uneconomic to repair some public walkways which would mean new routes may need to be developed, he said.

“The most difficult part of the recovery is dealing with the 300 plus landslides across the city.”

For the majority of the public, it probably appeared the city was back to normal, but that was because so many repairs were under the ground, he said.

“People get annoyed with all the cones and the disruption of some of the major repairs and stormwater work. But it's just the stuff council has to do if we're going to improve our resilience and have less people's lives wrecked when the next storm arrives.”

While most had moved on, for those whose homes still had stickers, the lingering impact of the rain was still very real, he said.

Recovery at a glance