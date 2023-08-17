Motorhome parking ban scrapped by Nelson City Council

The Nelson City Council has ditched a rule that would have stopped motorhomes from parking on roads long-term.

The Nelson City Council met on Thursday to debate its updated traffic and parking bylaw, which included a proposal to clamp down on people who try to shift their car into a new spot to get around time limits and stopping people from parking on berms unless explicitly allowed.

After public consultation, the most contentious issue to emerge was whether motorhomes should be allowed to park on roads for more than seven days.

Currently, people are not allowed to permanently park trailers or caravans on roads, but the proposed changes would have extended that to cover motorhomes, heavy vehicles and immobilised vehicles.

Of the 73 submissions received, 48 were about the motorhome issue, with 30 of those opposing the new rule.

In light of the public feedback council officers recommended the rule be scrapped.

Councillors agreed with officers, but only after a lengthy discussion.

Of concern to some councillors was whether the staff could get a motorhome to shift if there was a safety concern.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Rules banning people from parking on berms will come into effect from November 3.

Team leader transport activity management, Drew Bryant, advised that if there was an issue, particularly on a narrow road, they could put in yellow no parking lines, but there would be no immediate ability to get a campervan or large vehicle to move on.

Mayor Nick Smith said he worried it was “taking a sledgehammer to a nut”, as there was not enough of a problem to justify a new rule.

Councillor Matthew Benge said he would prefer staff were able to use “discretion” rather than having a hard and fast rule.

But, councillor Rachel Sanson advocated for going ahead with the rule, saying it would bring “consistency” with rules for trailers and caravans.

In reality, staff would not be driving around looking for motorhomes, and would likely be responding to complaints from the public when safety issues arose, she said.

“Then it would be addressed.”

The councillors also agreed to press ahead with a ban on parking on berms, though they adapted the clause to only apply to urban areas, to continue people to be able to park on verges in rural areas.

Streets with limited parking could apply to be exempted from the berm parking ban.

The rule stopping people re-parking in time-restricted zones within 30 minutes also got approved, as did a clause giving the council to ability restrict use of wheeled recreational vehicles on footpaths if it decided to.

A proposed rule that would have prevented people from parking on the road to sell their cars or for advertising was also scrapped after councillors argued it would be too confusing and difficult, particularly for people who had business sign-writing on their vehicles.

“You’re going to create a hornet’s nest,” councillor Trudie Brand said, while councillor Tim Skinner said it would be “over-reaching and unnecessary”.

An amendment by councillor Campbell Rollo to remove a clause allowing parking enforcement on state highways – including through Tāhunanui – was lost after tying six votes to six.

Rollo had argued that it was a “silly idea” to police the road for Waka Kotahi.

“We don’t need to do it.”

But, councillor Aaron Stallard argued that it would leave a gap in enforcement, and business owners needed to know parking limits could be enforced.

Smith said enforcing state highways was a “pragmatic” step.

The new bylaw comes into effect on November 3.