Nelson Hospital could be 52 beds short during redevelopment

Nelson Hospital needs 34 more beds to meet existing demands, and this is expected to increase to 52 beds by 2027/28, a report proactively released by Te Whatu Ora reveals.

The document, Project Whakatupuranga Nelson Hospital Redevelopment Programme Business Case, sets out the case for the preferred options for the hospital redevelopment, including the need to increase capacity.

“Nelson Marlborough Hospital does not have sufficient capacity to meet existing demand,” the report stated.

“Due to high demand, ward capacity is frequently at levels that prevent patients from being placed in their home ward e.g., medical boarders in surgical wards, adults in paediatric wards. Not only does this increase clinical risk (staff in the ward aren’t specialised in the patient’s care needs), but it also leads to inefficiencies and can waste clinical time due to the need to “shuffle” patients around to find available space.”

Capacity was a key factor driving the need for redevelopment, the report said.

“If left unaddressed, the demand pressures and capacity constraints will continue to cause equity, access, and operational challenges at Nelson Hospital. Investment in future capacity will be required to enable Nelson Marlborough to continue providing appropriate, safe, and sustainable care to their community.”

But, while the preferred development option would lead to an increase in beds, the shortfall would get worse before it got better.

According to the business case, all development options considered would keep the region operating at a deficit until 2028.

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail The Minister of Health Hon Dr Ayesha Verrall gives an update on the redevelopment of the Nelson Hospital during a visit in July.

“However, by 2037/38 all options are providing a surplus of three beds compared to the modelled/projected demand.”

Te Whatu Ora Nelson Marlborough interim chief medical officer Steve Low said increasing capacity was a key focus of the redevelopment project.

Bed projections were part of the planning phase, he said.

“Bed demand projections in this phase are based on more than the expected increase in population – they also consider an emphasis on new models of care, treatment improvements which results in less need for overnight hospital stays, as well as a focus on primary and community level care.”

The projected shortfall would be addressed by adding more beds into the existing hospital and through focusing on primary and community care “which are key to reducing pressure on hospital services and providing people the care they need when and where they need it”, he said.

“Additionally, over the next year during the detailed design phase, bed demand projections will be reviewed to ensure the correct number of bed needs are accounted for within the redevelopment.”

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced funding of $73 million for the first tranche of the long-awaited project in Nelson in July.

At the time, Verrall said the hospital was “desperately in need of replacement”.

“The hospital will be modern and fit-for-purpose for patients and their whānau. Our health sector staff also deserve workspaces that enable them to provide the best care, and to be safe at work.”

The planned redevelopment will see the creation of a new acute services and inpatient building that would have 255 beds, eight theatres and a larger emergency department. Currently, there are 161 beds and six theatres.

The entire project is expected to cost $1.1 billion.

Enabling work, including earthworks, would start next year with construction scheduled to begin in 2026.